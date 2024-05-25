Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, you probably know that here at Us, we live for a nice sandal! Whether it’s a luxury option or a good ol’ rubber style, they’re all good for Us. Now that we’re in summer, we think it’s the perfect time to acquire all the new pairs you can. We found the most fun and comfy Chaco sandals that will make your summer wardrobe much more enjoyable — and they’re only $14 (75% off) at Amazon!

Related: 13 Sandals With Orthopedic Support for Pain Relief and All-Day Comfort Give your feet the comfort and support they deserve with a pair of top-notch orthopedic sandals — details here

This Chaco Women’s Chillos Slide Sandal is the perfect summer shoe! It features a 100% polyester fabrication and has the cutest zig-zag strap design. We love them because they’re so colorful and adorable — seriously! Also, they have an EVA footbed with women’s specific LUVSEAT contour and a high abrasion EVA with wave fin traction for extra support.

Get the Chaco Women’s Chillos Slide Sandal for $14 (was $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these sandals, you could pair them with a flouncy dress for a sophisticated, elevated ensemble. Or, you could rock them with a T-shirt and shorts for an easy, relaxed outfit. Further, these sandals come in 22 colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

In regards to these comfy sandals, one Amazon reviewer noted, “This style of Chaco slides has become what has replaced flip flops for me. I love that I can wear socks with them if I want. I have purchased several colors and continue to be happy with the style, fit and quality.” Another reviewer said, “These are the best sandals. I wear them all day. And they are pretty cute, too!”

So, if you need a new pair of sandals that can handle any and everything, these $14 Chaco slide sandals could be the answer!

See it: Get the Chaco Women’s Chillos Slide Sandal for $14 (was $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Chaco here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!