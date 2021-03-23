Are These the Comfiest Sandals on the Planet?

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to start rocking sandals again? We know we’ve been waiting! But one question remains: What sandals can you buy that will actually be worth it? Some sandals wear through after just a month or two, others completely fall apart while you’re out walking, some provide zero support, some uncomfortably press into your feet and some are more expensive than our nicest pair of heels or boots!

Is finding the comfiest pair of sandals on the planet too much to ask for? We think not. In fact, we’re about to show you the very pair you’ve been dreaming of. It’s available right on Amazon, comes in a ton of colors, has glowing reviews and is as cute as it is comfy. Welcome to the Chillos life!

Get the Chaco Chillos Sandal starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Chaco’s Chillos Collection is all about next-level comfort, and this bestselling slide quickly became the brand’s number one shoe after its launch. It’s easy to see why from the start, but the deeper you dive into the details, the more you’ll fall in love!

These slides are designed for unwinding, whether you just finished a hike, a run, a HIIT class, a long shopping trip at the mall or an exhausting day at work. They’re basically like a vacation for your feet. And hey, when you do finally make your way to the beach, they’ll be perfect for your next real vacation too. They’re “for all manners of relaxation” — no exceptions!

Get the Chaco Chillos Sandal starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let’s dig into the actual construction of this Chillos slide. First, you have a podiatrist-certified Luvseat footbed with a contoured, corrective design for proper alignment and comfort. You can see the arch support from the photos alone. This design is meant to help you quickly recover from foot fatigue, while the extra-durable EVA midsole and outsole keep you ultra-light on your feet!

As for the upper, you’ll find Chaco’s signature Z/Straps with an adjustable cinch buckle to hold your foot in place. Even reviewers who typically hate slides and never feel secure in them say these shoes have made them converts, and they’re never looking back!

You can grab these vegan slides in classic shades like black, white or grey, but be sure to check out the more colorful options too, like hot pink or bright yellow, as well as the funky patchwork designs. Or how about a little snakeskin print action? There are over 15 variations available on Amazon, so pick your fave and prepare your feet for a seriously sweet spring and summer!

Get the Chaco Chillos Sandal starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Chaco here and see more sports sandals and slides here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!