Keep Moving Toward Your Goals in These Champion Leggings — 60% Off

Keep it up! Going on a wellness and fitness journey is no easy task, but you’re doing it, and that deserves some recognition. Whether you’ve started hitting the gym, doing Zoom workouts or have even been putting together a plan to get started, you’re making the effort, and that’s something worth congratulating.

We don’t want you to lose momentum though. It can be so easy to fall off track and lose motivation. We’re always trying different encouraging techniques and platforms, whether we’re holding ourselves accountable with pre-paid plans, going on message boards or taking progress photos every week. One thing we know always motivates Us to keep moving, however, is new activewear!

Get the Champion Sport Ultra High Rise Legging Tight (originally $50) for just $20 at Walmart!

Obviously, there’s nothing more motivating than an incredible sale price on that new activewear, and that’s exactly what we have here. These name-brand leggings are 60% off right now, meaning you’re saving more than you’re spending. Now this is what it feels like to be a Champion!

These leggings have an ultra-high and ultra-wide waistband. There’s snug compression for a flattering fit, and we love the extra coverage. It’s great for pairing with just a sports bra if you don’t want to soak a top with sweat. As for the rest of the leggings, they’re designed so that you won’t have to stop for anything. They have minimal seams, the fabric is soft and lightweight, they’re moisture-wicking and they even have FreshIQ® advanced odor protection. Oh, and you can go hands-free in them thanks to the hidden key pocket!

Get the Champion Sport Ultra High Rise Legging Tight (originally $50) for just $20 at Walmart!

The fabric on these leggings just keeps scoring points, as it also boasts UPF 50+ sun protection, which is perfect for when you’re working out outside or on the treadmill in front of those giant gym windows. You’ll also appreciate the C logo perforations on the lower half of each leg. They aren’t just there for decoration; they help with air flow and breathability!

Sometimes when an item is marked down really low, we worry that there must be something wrong with it, but that’s not the case here. These leggings have over 50 reviews with an overwhelming majority of positive ratings. Shoppers say they’re “the most comfortable workout leggings [they’ve] ever worn,” and they love how the “silky” fabric never bunches up!

When we spotted these leggings for the first time, we could hear D’wayne “The Rock” Johnson rapping in our heads: “It’s about drive, it’s about power.” We were instantly pumped and ready to crush our next workout. P.S. They’re available in three colors right now too. That means triple the motivation!

Get the Champion Sport Ultra High Rise Legging Tight (originally $50) for just $20 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from Champion here and check out more leggings at Walmart here!

