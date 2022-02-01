Steal Hailey Bieber’s Street Style Look With These Trendy Cream Trousers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber is living the dream. For starters, she’s married to pop superstar Justin Bieber, so we imagine she gets serenaded all the time. She also travels the world as a top model, and she’s casually best friends with the Kardashians. No big deal.

In addition to her enviable inner circle, she also has an enviable wardrobe. The YouTube host is a style icon, constantly inspiring Us with her immaculate looks and impeccable taste. She can even make sweatpants and sneakers look like couture! Just last week, she styled a pair of cream trousers with a shearling leather jacket while out in Beverly Hills. The menswear-inspired pants are totally on trend, so we immediately scoured our go-to sites to find an affordable alternative. Another win for Amazon! We discovered beige bottoms that look nearly identical to Bieber’s designer trousers — but for a fraction of the cost.

Get the Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants are timeless trousers. Featuring pleats in the front and an elastic waistband in the back, these pants are the epitome of comfy-chic. These trousers have a vintage vibe, made extra flattering thanks to the wide leg cut and high-waisted fit. Plus, the medium-weight material has a flowy feel for flexible movement.

Shoppers of all sizes left glowing reviews for these palazzo pants! “They’re comfortable, great quality and great for a vintage gal on a budget,” one customer said. “These pants as so comfortable and flowy!” another reviewer declared. “I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it.” You had Us at “pajamas.”

When it comes to styling these trousers, think of them like a softer pair of boyfriend jeans. You want to make sure to team these wide-leg pants with a complementary top that will balance out the proportions. In other words, try to avoid anything that is too boxy and will drown out your shape. We suggest tucking a form-fitting shirt or sweater into these trousers in colder months. You can even add a belt to accentuate your waist! Once the weather warms up, try pairing these pants with a crop top to channel Bieber’s ’90s look. For the ultimate street style moment, add some sneakers to dress down the ensemble.

This retro style has made a huge comeback recently, so stay on trend with these Tronjori trousers!

