Are you a makeup guru who’s noticing your looks don’t last too long? Investing in a makeup primer can make a difference. Chappell Roan, known for making songs like Good Luck Babe and Hot To Go, is known for her stunning beauty looks. We found her favorite makeup primer that will help you seal the deal on your makeup looks — and it’s just $10!

In an interview with POPSUGAR, Roan’s makeup artist said this primer is Roan’s favorite — and for good reason! It’s an affordable option at just $10, and it’s very powerful.

This e.l.f. Power Grip Primer is the perfect addition to your beauty routine — seriously! It’s suitable for all skin types, and it has skin-loving ingredients that will help hydrate and moisturize the skin. Also, this makeup primer moisturizes, preps and smoothes the look and feel of your skin.

Get the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 12, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this primer, you apply a small, even layer on your face before applying your makeup. That’s it. By adding this simple step into your beauty routine, you will help your skin grip makeup and hydrate the skin thanks to its usage of hyaluronic acid.

While reviewing and raving over this primer, one happy Amazon reviewer said, “I bought this product to add to my makeup bag, and I must say, this primer is the truth! It held my makeup in place, especially in that New Orleans heat, and I will definitely recommend this product!”

Another reviewer noted, “I was not expecting the result I got from this product. It just made my makeup look so much fresher, and it stayed on so well.”

Furthermore, keeping your makeup looks secure and locked in without compromising your artistic flair can be a challenge. If you want an easy way to do it, this Chappell Roan-approved option can help you do it all.

