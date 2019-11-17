



It all happened so fast. One day our lips were smooth, pouty and almost lustrous, expertly painted with a matte red or satin pink — and the next, it was like we woke up inside a horror movie, and the chances of our lips escaping intact seemed slim to none. The cold weather hit us hard, and our lips immediately responded by cracking, chapping and peeling!

We all have this same issue every single year, and yet we still haven’t found a way to escape it. Most lip balms out there seem to only make the problem worse, and we can only use lip scrubs so often before the over-exfoliation starts causing damage. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing out there to do the trick though. It just means we need to be a little pickier with our purchases. There’s only one brand we can trust here. Say it with Us: La Mer!

Get The Lip Balm by La Mer for $65 at Nordstrom! Also available at Amazon!

This buttery-soft La Mer balm feels like velvet, meaning we may already start to feel relief the moment we apply it. It claims to soften, smooth and restore irritated lips, nourishing and strengthening their natural moisture barrier to keep future environmental damage at bay. Reviewers loves how this “luxurious” balm isn’t heavy, greasy or sticky, and they say even their significant others can’t help but steal some for themselves!

This lip balm, which is free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates, has a subtle mint flavor that refreshes and reawakens lips so they feel like their old selves again. Another huge part of that, of course, is the brand’s signature Miracle Broth, a cell-renewing ingredient that graces all of La Mer’s famous formulations. It consists of “hand-harvested sea kelp and pure nutrients and minerals unlocked through a proprietary three-four month fermentation process,” and it’s everything!

To use this lip balm, take a tiny amount and warm it on your finger to activate it. Once it’s warmed up, apply it to lips with light patting motions, being careful not to tug on delicate skin. Feel free to leave just this balm on bare lips, or follow up with some lipstick or gloss. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to wear a lip color again without half of it sinking into the cracks, while the other half refuses to stay within the lines of our lips? This balm is the way to make it happen!

With this balm, we may find our lips in their best condition ever — even in winter. We may not even need nearly as many reapplications as we would with other brands. Once our lips are back to their best selves, we plan to keep them that way — and that’s not just lip service!

