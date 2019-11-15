Introducing Your New Favorite Sweater, Starting at Just $20





Know that one shirt you always grab when you have nothing to wear, confident that it will always pull your outfit together — no matter how rushed you are? We all have that one shirt — but do you have a sweater version?

It’s not summer anymore, so that go-to tee, tank or cami we can always rely on may not necessarily be so reliable anymore — at least, not if we don’t want to freeze! That’s why we need to swap it for a winter counterpart instead. What we need is a pull-on sweater that keeps us warm and comfortable, but makes us look like style icons — even if we accidentally (or maybe not so accidentally) leave the house in our slippers!

Get the v28 Polo Neck Knit Stretchable Long Slim Sweater starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2019, but are subject to change.

This v28 sweater has over 2,000 reviews with the numbers climbing by the day. Some shoppers were initially skeptical when they saw such an affordable price but ended up being so pleasantly surprised by the top-notch quality, reporting no pilling, no color fading and no shrinkage even after multiple washes. One even compared it to classic Ralph Lauren designs!

Reviewers say this piece is so soft and silky and that the colors are gorgeously vibrant in real life. No wonder it’s become favorite sweater material for so many who can’t stop buying new colors. There are nearly 20 to choose from, after all!

This sweater is fitted, but nice and stretchy, offering ease of movement and stellar comfort. It has long sleeves and a long silhouette, with the hem hitting below the hips. We all know what this means, right? This sweater is perfect for wearing with leggings! Score.

Back up top, we’ll find an oversized turtle neckline. We can either fold this collar down or let it loose, able to tuck our noses into it on ultra-chilly days. It’s chic either way, and we love how it continues the knitted pattern from the torso and sleeves!

This sweater is absolutely perfect not only for your everyday life, but for your holiday get-togethers too! The red, green, blue or white versions are obvious picks that will stun every friend and family member you see, but don’t be afraid to try out the other colors too. We have a good feeling that Orchid Haze or Jade Blue will look stunning on you!

