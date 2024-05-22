Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever bemoaned your lack of curves, or simply find yourself wanting more where you may not necessarily have them, the right dress can do wonders. All you have to do is find it. Luckily, we know what you’re looking for, so we did all the hard work and then some. If you’re looking for a dress that can give you the look you’re wanting, then you’ll want to head over to Walmart’s digital storefront.

The Charella One Shoulder Split Dress is just $15 at Walmart, which is an absolute steal for what you get. This is an absolutely gorgeous dress that wouldn’t be out of place at a fancy, elegant party, a wedding, or even a prom. But most importantly, it’s a cinched waist wonder that will give you curves and a nice waist for your own where you need it the most.

Get the Charella One Shoulder Split Dress for just $15 at Walmart!

The dress has an asymmetrical collar, and one shoulder that looks a bit like a cape. The waist is cinched tightly at the waist before blossoming into a skirt with a high slit at the thigh. It comes in five different colors, all of them beautiful, and when you put this dress on, you’ll be absolutely transformed.

If you need a going out dress that won’t do you wrong and give you a beautiful, curvy waist, you could do worse than this little number. And for less than $20, this is one Walmart special you aren’t going to be able to miss. Take our advice and grab one while you still can – then wear it everywhere and absolutely love your new waist.

