1 Sold Every 8 Seconds! This Beauty Light Wand Is a Viral Sensation

A glowing, luminous, bright and blended complexion — it’s what we all dream of. Achieving it, however, is another story. Skincare alone isn’t enough, but so many highlighters are like sparkly chalks that sit on top of our skin, caking and flaking. Plus, a natural glow should come with a little color, right?

Instead of trying to find the perfect highlighter and blush combo to make that illuminated complexion happen, save yourself the time and disappointment by grabbing a product that manages to brilliantly take on both roles. If any brand could do it, it was obviously Charlotte Tilbury — and thus the Beauty Light Wand was born!

This Beauty Light Wand comes in six shades, but we first want to focus on the world-famous bestseller, Pinkgasm. It’s a mix between a highlighter and a pearlescent blush, and it delivers a “a soft-focused glow that bathes you in beauty light and joy” with a little kiss of pink color.

One Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand sold every eight seconds after relaunch from July 14-16, 2021 before selling out a few days later. It’s a viral sensation — but luckily, it’s in stock right now. Think you might prefer another shade? Pillow Talk Original, Pillow Talk Medium and Peachgasm are other pink-toned picks, but if you’d like a warmer tone, try Goldgasm or Spotlight!

This makeup essential is also popular because of its great design and ease of use. No need to watch any complicated tutorials or spend time practicing before wearing it out. The cushion-tip applicator makes for easy and even dispensing, helping you apply the perfect amount and beautifully blend out the product. Since it has a translucent finish, don’t worry about applying too much! Just add a few dots to the apples of your cheeks and blend with a brush (or even your fingers). Still want more radiance? Apply a little more to the tops of your cheekbones!

This wand aims to create a high-shine, dewy, youthful look that lasts all day, but it still dries down quickly so you don’t need to worry about it smudging or transferring. Wear it with a full face of makeup or use it on bare skin for a complexion that looks like it naturally glimmers. Such a quick and easy way to boost your confidence!

