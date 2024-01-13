How I’m Embracing the ’90s Lip Trend for the Perfect Pout

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The key to achieving a perfect pout lies in a lip care routine which leaves your pucker feeling irresistibly silky, smooth and ultra-moist. My regimen kicks off with the not-so-glamorous step of applying Chapstick — yet I assure you, it culminates in the glamour of lip gloss. Currently, my fascination lies with a natural pink lip — a trend which confidently took the ’90s by storm, and is now making a triumphant comeback thanks to its effortlessly chic and clean appearance.
Interested in channeling this aesthetic? We have the perfect pick for you — courtesy of a celebrity-approved brand everyone is talking about right now!
Get Charlotte Tilbury Glossy Fresh Pink Lip Duo for just $25 at Revolve!
Charlotte Tilbury offers an excellent introduction to achieving glossy, kissable lips through her mini Glossy Fresh Pink Lip Duo set, priced at just $25 — a fabulous way to explore the trend for yourself and experience flawless plump lips. The set includes a lip pencil for both outlining and filling, paired with a non-sticky, hydrating gloss. Of course, the lip liner serves to prevent bleeding. For a fuller lip appearance, begin ever-so-subtly on the outer edge of your lip to create the illusion. Emphasize a light touch, as going too far beyond the lip may result in an unintended clownish look — unless, of course, you are a clown… then it’s perfection.
As noted, ’90s styles are trending — which is why you can team this look with a retro vibe throughout the remainder of your makeup and ensemble. Think eyeliner galore and baggy denim. Dreamy, right?
The gloss is enriched with hydrating oils like peppermint and coconut, delivering a refreshing, cooling effect. Mustard sprout extract contributes to lip firmness, and marine collagen promotes smoother skin, locking in moisture. Um — yes, please!
“The gloss appears to hide the dead skin patches on my lips!! The liner looks great, def pulls any look together and is for sure a new essential of mine,” one ecstatic shopper exclaimed. They also added they will be picking up a full-size version soon because of its hydrating effects. The product boasts a lasting power of up to six hours without smudging, adhering to your skin like diamonds on a woman (a.k.a radiantly). Purchase now before this limited duo set flies off the shelves!
