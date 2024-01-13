How I’m Embracing the ’90s Lip Trend for the Perfect Pout

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The key to achieving a perfect pout lies in a lip care routine which leaves your pucker feeling irresistibly silky, smooth and ultra-moist. My regimen kicks off with the not-so-glamorous step of applying Chapstick — yet I assure you, it culminates in the glamour of lip gloss. Currently, my fascination lies with a natural pink lip — a trend which confidently took the ’90s by storm, and is now making a triumphant comeback thanks to its effortlessly chic and clean appearance.

Related: Khloe Kardashian Says This Cream Is ‘Literally Magic’ Khloe Kardashian keeps her skin super soft and extra moisturized with this luxe "magic cream" from Charlotte Tilbury — details

Interested in channeling this aesthetic? We have the perfect pick for you — courtesy of a celebrity-approved brand everyone is talking about right now!

Get Charlotte Tilbury Glossy Fresh Pink Lip Duo for just $25 at Revolve!

Charlotte Tilbury offers an excellent introduction to achieving glossy, kissable lips through her mini Glossy Fresh Pink Lip Duo set, priced at just $25 — a fabulous way to explore the trend for yourself and experience flawless plump lips. The set includes a lip pencil for both outlining and filling, paired with a non-sticky, hydrating gloss. Of course, the lip liner serves to prevent bleeding. For a fuller lip appearance, begin ever-so-subtly on the outer edge of your lip to create the illusion. Emphasize a light touch, as going too far beyond the lip may result in an unintended clownish look — unless, of course, you are a clown… then it’s perfection.

As noted, ’90s styles are trending — which is why you can team this look with a retro vibe throughout the remainder of your makeup and ensemble. Think eyeliner galore and baggy denim. Dreamy, right?

The gloss is enriched with hydrating oils like peppermint and coconut, delivering a refreshing, cooling effect. Mustard sprout extract contributes to lip firmness, and marine collagen promotes smoother skin, locking in moisture. Um — yes, please!

“The gloss appears to hide the dead skin patches on my lips!! The liner looks great, def pulls any look together and is for sure a new essential of mine,” one ecstatic shopper exclaimed. They also added they will be picking up a full-size version soon because of its hydrating effects. The product boasts a lasting power of up to six hours without smudging, adhering to your skin like diamonds on a woman (a.k.a radiantly). Purchase now before this limited duo set flies off the shelves!

See it: Get Charlotte Tilbury Glossy Fresh Pink Lip Duo for just $25 at Revolve!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us