Limited Time! This Dressy Cardigan Is 40% Off in Multiple Colors





With just a few days left in 2019, we need to wrap up all of our loose ends. For Us, that means buying all of the things we didn’t get for the holidays that were on our wish list and making sure our wardrobe has everything it needs so we can enter 2020 in serious style.

Luckily, just because the 25th of December has passed doesn’t mean the mind-blowing deals have disappeared. Enter: Macy’s After Christmas Sale! This sale has items from basically any category you can think of marked down from 40% to 60% off through the end of the year (and into the very beginning of the next). Since we still have months of cold weather ahead of us, we knew we wanted a go-to cardigan we could rely on until spring…and into spring and beyond!

Get the Charter Club Open-Front Cardigan (originally $70) for just $42 with code JOY at Macy’s! Sale ends January 1, 2020.

We would not let the big savings on this fan-favorite sweater ever go unnoticed, especially with five of its eight colors marked majorly down. Reviewers are absolutely “thrilled with this cardigan,” calling it the “perfect accent piece” that’s “lightweight but still keeps you warm.” They are just bursting with compliments, calling it everything from “very comfy” to “very elegant,” even mentioning how it “washes like a dream.” They say it’s “great for layering” and that it’s “perfect for dressing up or down” too, meaning we are going to get so much use out of this piece so quickly!

This cardigan has an open front with no closures, its hem hitting down past the hips, which shoppers say is the “most flattering” length. Let’s stay down at the hem for a second here, because this is where the cardigan really stands out. Toward the bottom here, as well as on the cuffs of the sleeves, is horizontal stripe detailing. These stripes are the same color as the rest of the sweater, but since they feature different knit patterns, they offer a visual contrast that stuns in its subtlety!

Get the Charter Club Open-Front Cardigan (originally $70) for just $42 with code JOY at Macy’s! Sale ends January 1, 2020.

We’re not even done talking about the sleeves yet. Accenting the cuffs even further are four buttons running up each wrist, shining with either a golden or silvery shimmer. These buttons take this Charter Club cardigan from a casual fashion outfit finisher to a dressy essential too. Why have one or the other when you can have both?

As we mentioned, five colors of this cardi are on sale right now: Silver Tin, Rapture Rose, Carriage Red, Misty Pink and Ravishing Red. Don’t forget to check out Cloud, Deep Black and Intrepid Blue too!

Get the Charter Club Open-Front Cardigan (originally $70) for just $42 with code JOY at Macy’s! Sale ends January 1, 2020.

Not your style? Check out more from Charter Club here and other sweaters on sale at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!