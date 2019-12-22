This Embellished Cashmere Sweater Is an Unbeatable Holiday Gift





Do you know what our dream winter wardrobe would be? A closet completely full of cashmere. Cashmere sweaters, dresses, tops, skirts, gloves — everything. That would truly be a life of luxury. A very stylish one, at that!

We know we’re not the only ones who feel this way. Cashmere is warm, soft, high quality and always pretty — making it a fabric at the top of everyone’s wish list, especially around the holidays in December. We still have plenty of cold weather ahead of us, after all. That’s why we say if you’re still looking for a perfect gift for a fashionable friend or family member this year, you’ve found it right here (on sale, no less)!

Get the Charter Club Cashmere Embellished Layered-Look Sweater (originally $189) for just $91 with code GIFT at Macy’s! Extra savings end December 23, 2019.

This cashmere sweater is really unique. It’s not just your basic sweater. It has a layered look to it, producing the effect of a sweater layered over a blouse, with a collar at the top and flowy fabric at the hem. We love this because it achieves the look without adding the bulk or bunching that comes with actual layering!

Speaking of that collar, look closely — because it’s probably our favorite accent of this whole piece. The trim is actually embellished with faux pearls and rhinestones, seriously dressing this sweater up and adding some sparkly sophistication to your look. Check it out over on the back too to see the ultra-cute keyhole button closure!

This sweater is currently available in two colors, though Classic Black is almost out of sizes. Luckily, we may love Crantini even more, a deep red perfect for the season. One reviewer called this piece a “classic style for a night out or running around during the day,” and that means whichever color we end up with, we have so many outfits to plan already!

We’re running out of days if we want to get this piece as a holiday gift. Macy’s is quick to ship, but if you want to be absolutely sure you receive this sweater in time for Christmas or the beginning of Hanukkah, remember there are always Premium and Express shipping options you can choose from too. We know whoever unwraps this beauty at this year’s gift exchange is going to leave with the biggest smile on their face — and the comfiest, chicest sweater ever!

Not the right style? Check out more from Charter Club here and other cashmere pieces available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



