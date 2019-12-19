There’s Still Time! This Fleece Nike Hoodie Will Arrive by Christmas!





Still not done with your holiday shopping? Don’t panic! Time is fleeting, but there’s still enough of it left to work with. We’re here to help you out, so take a deep breath, don’t stress and get your wrapping paper and gift bags ready!

There are some gifts you just can’t go wrong with, and a super comfy, super cute hoodie is definitely one of them — especially during wintertime. And if it happens to be on sale? That’s just the cherry on top! The good news doesn’t even end there — because as for the one we picked out, if you order it today, it can still arrive by Christmas!

Get the Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Hoodie (originally $60) for just $45 at Macy’s! Sale ends December 20, 2019.

First of all, this fleece hoodie is Nike, so that tells you all you need to know about the quality. We only expect the best from Nike, and that’s exactly what we’ll get here. One reviewer actually called it “the perfect hoodie” and said their spouse was requesting one in every color, assuring Us even further that this is the gift that keeps on giving!

This cotton-blend hoodie is lightweight with a soft fleece inside that’s both warm and comforting. It features a drawstring hood, a banded hem that hits at the hips and long sleeves. It also has a kangaroo pocket and a Nike logo at the chest, featuring the signature swoosh.

This hoodie has more of a fitted look than some of its oversized counterparts, which means it’s going to be a serious athleisure staple. It’s just as cozy as any other sweatshirt, but it has that extra boost of style that makes you look put-together even when you’re not feeling it. It’s made to enhance any pair of leggings, joggers or jeans, also working brilliantly with any footwear from chunky sneakers, to slip-ons mules, to faux-fur slippers!

This sweatshirt is currently available in six colors, so you’re bound to find the perfect shade for the person you’re gifting it to. There’s a heather grey, a black and a white, but there are also not one, not two, but three shades of pink! Cedar is sort of a pink brick shade with elements of red, while Pink Quartz has more of an orange influence and Bleached Coral is more of a neon blush. Wanting one for yourself? Why not grab your favorite color too? Treat yourself for the holidays — it’s on sale, so why not?

Christmas is less than a week away and Hanukkah starts even sooner, so don’t wait any longer. Trust Us when we tell you that this is the best gift choice you could make — last minute or not!

