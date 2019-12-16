This Cashmere Wrap Is ‘Worth Every Penny’ According to Reviewers





The biggest problem we have with making an investment? It’s rare to find an item worth it — one that we’re willing to go all-in on. Some items look great on paper, but when it comes to actually buying them, we’re left underwhelmed and wishing we hadn’t made the investment.

Problematic, isn’t it? It is, which, of course, makes the commitment a bit more difficult in the future. We’re so pessimistic that when someone says something is worth the hype, we rarely believe it — or at least, we didn’t until now. And why is that? It’s not just one or two reviewers saying that this cashmere wrap is a must-have. Almost every single one of them is deeming it “worth every penny”!

See it: Grab the Charter Club Striped Cashmere Wrap, Created for Macy’s (originally $189) now with prices starting at just $65, available at Macy’s!

The Charter Club Striped Cashmere Wrap is the investment piece that totally lives up to the hype. Reviewers are saying it’s “worth the investment,” for sure. One proud shopper couldn’t get over “the quality,” while another called it the “casually elegant wrap” that everyone needs. The rest of them keep saying how this “lovely wrap” is an absolute must-have. Why is that, you ask? Just look at it!

One of our favorite parts of this wrap? The colors. The multi-colored heather camel combo is perfect for anyone looking for a trio that is subtle yet striking. The warm brown, tan and off-white shades will easily pair with anything in our wardrobes, and the only thing better? How comfortable it will be!

This wrap is crafted from a soft and luxurious cashmere material. So soft, in fact, that we’ll never want to take it off! If you ask Us, that’s perfect. Do you see the handkerchief-inspired silhouette? It’s practically a blanket we can wrap ourselves in and wear to work! Oh, and if that wasn’t enough? Let’s also factor in how unbelievably flattering it is!

Reviewers love how “cozy and comfortable” the material is, and the raving reviews don’t end there! A handful of reviewers loved how much “warmth it offered in a chilly room” too. This is part of why many also deemed it the “perfect travel item.” Not only can they store it in any suitcase or duffel, but it works “double-duty” as both a sweater and blanket on planes, too! Impressive, isn’t it?

The only thing more impressive than all of that? Well, not only does this wrap live up to the hype, but for a limited time, it’s majorly marked down, making it even more worth every single penny. So hurry! This wonderful wrap won’t be around for long!

