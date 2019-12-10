



We’re the first to admit it: shopping for a winter coat? Well, it’s hardly an easy task to take on. It’s stressful to sift through the endless options on the market — and even when we do, it always feels like the “wow” factor is missing.

The reason for that? Most times, we’re looking for factors such as function and warmth — and fashion ends up taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way this season! Turn to this perfect puffer that has the power to keep Us warm — while looking cool at the same time, of course.

Grab the Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat (originally $245) now with prices starting at just $70, available at Macy’s!

The Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat is at the top of our list this season — mainly due to the recommendations of other shoppers! One reviewer said this “great coat [was] very flattering,” while another says it’s the “best buy” of the season.

In terms of colors, there are eight solid options to suit just about any shopper. There is everything from black to tan, and even a few pops of colors such as dusty rose and midnight blue. The good news is that no matter what you pick, the design is the same. The faux-fur trim hood completely elevates this down parka — it’s a fun and fresh spin on the traditional “bulky” coat, which is exactly why reviewers are so enamored.

Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

So many shoppers loved how “comfortable” the faux-fur jacket was! It wasn’t “itchy” or “scratchy,” as some pieces have been in the past. Plus, it was ideal to wear the hood when seeking some “extra warmth” when the temperatures start to drop!

If finding the right size is a struggle for you while shopping, don’t stress. Across the board, reviewers were in awe over how “well-fitting” and “flattering” this puffer was. It was “roomy without being too roomy” and offered up a “comfortable” yet “fitted” look that was completely wearable. Whether braving the work commute or heading out for a night on the town, this puffer coat was “the best buy” of the season for a reason — and we think you’ll feel the same way!

