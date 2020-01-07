5 Essential Sale Picks at Chewy to Majorly Upgrade Your Pet’s 2020

We’ve been so caught up with coming up with how to achieve our own New Year’s resolutions that we totally forgot about our best friend! You see, they don’t have a bank account right now and they don’t really know how to dress themselves. They also haven’t quite mastered speaking yet, and honestly, they probably don’t really understand the concept of a new year anyway. We’re talking about our pet, of course!

Just because our pet can’t really make its own purchases right now doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve a little bit of that “new year, new me” treatment. Maybe our pet can’t read a calendar, but what it can do is feel the joy of receiving new things. That’s why we rounded up five must-haves to make our fuzzy friend’s 2020 the best ever!

This Chic Chaise Lounge

We heard your dog likes fancy things, so this chaise lounge is going to really send its tail wagging. Velvet, faux fur and memory foam all in one? The comfort factor is huge here, and this bed will even look nice displayed out among your people-furniture!

Get the FurHaven Two-Tone Faux Fur & Suede Deluxe Chaise Lounge Memory Top Sofa Pet Bed (originally starting at $29) now starting at just $17 at Chewy! Extra savings applied at checkout.

This Ultra-Fun Teepee

You’ve heard of cat tunnels, but what about cat teepees? The concept is fun enough on its own, but this one even includes a motor that spins a feather around in realistic fluttering motions for endlessly unpredictable play!

Get the Pet Zone Teaser Cat Teepee (originally $31) for just $15 at Chewy!

This Adorable Sweater

We love this sweater because it comes in sizes for both dogs and cats. Even though they’re covered in fur, our pets can get a little chilly sometimes too, especially on wintry walks. This knit sweater comes in multiple colors and we just might have to get every last one!

Get the Frisco Dog & Cat Cable Knitted Sweater (originally $11) for just $4 at Chewy!

This Self-Replenishing Water Bowl

Sick of changing your pet’s water constantly — or them flipping the bowl over for fun? This gravity water bowl will let you go longer between refills, and it should keep the bottom of the bowl on the ground. Plus, your pet won’t have to bug you about a refill all the time!

Get the PetSafe Healthy Pet Water Station (originally starting at $26) now starting at just $17 at Chewy!

This Relaxing Heating Pad

This thermo pad will keep your cats, dogs or smaller critters warm throughout the cold months. It’s even made to trap dander and hair as your pet naps on it!

Get the K&H Pet Products Heated Amazin’ Kitty Pad (originally $40) for just $20 at Chewy!

