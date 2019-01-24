Whether it’s a new season, a new week or maybe just the start of a new day, some products solve all the problems before they even arise. Remember the start of a fresh school year? Some student always remained optimistic, no matter how endless the workload was. For whatever reason, they were just excited, even with homework! Why? It was fresh. When something is new, it’s always exciting.

The fashion lover’s equivalent of a brand new school year book bag? A chic, leather bag. That’s what is exciting to Us anyway.

See it: Grab the Kate Spade Jackson Street – Gabriele Leather Cross-body Bag for $119 (originally $178!) at Nordstrom.

Shoppers can officially bid farewell to their overly embellished bag in those striking bold colors that often made them stand apart from the crowd. In its place? Say hello to sleek, sophisticated signature pieces.

The Kate Spade Jackson Street – Gabriele Leather Cross-body Bag is the quintessential bag for the shopper looking to be trendy, transitional and timeless — it checks all the T’s! The richly grained leather of the purse gives an updated approach to the slim everyday look while also highlighting the Kate Spades signature hardware. The purse’s carry handles provide necessary support and additional flexibility. Going a step further, the handbag’s adjustable crossbody strap gives shoppers versatility that we often just truly need.

While on the subject of versatility, did we mention this tote comes in such a, well, versatile color?

It’s a beautiful Mauve Rose option which is a creamy, pink color. Think of the candies we all loved as a child — it’s that exact shade. The mauve rose shade just exudes softness! It’s ideal for shoppers looking for a more neutral approach. The best part? It’s a great shade for the shopper who simply cannot pick between a classic neutral or a standout hue. Instead of being limited to just some outfits that can be paired with this bag, it’s interchangeable amongst any and all!

We can’t help but think how perfect this hue would look paired with an all-black outfit. Whether it’s a short mini-dress in the summer, with suede booties, and a leather jacket hung over our shoulders. Chiller weather? It’s amazing for the winter seasons as well! Pair with a leather moto jacket ripped black jeans and a black cashmere sweater and slay on even the snowiest of days.

This can be paired with monochromatic outfits, too. We can’t help but think of pairing this bag with bold outfits to offset the simplicity of it. Think holiday seasonal attire with gold-foiled skirts and a white cashmere sweater. Or, looking for more of a power move? Pair with a deep blue or navy power suit and command attention! We can’t even think this would be the perfect work-to-dinner bag as it would instantly update even the most basic of outfits. The styling options are truly endless!

The bag’s most fabulous feature? The security.

The leather purse is all about safe and secure closures. And we mean, safe. The bag was designed with multiple zippered areas throughout. For starters, the interior has zip and wall pockets. We can’t help but think how ideal this is for our smartphones (kiss cracked screens goodbye!) or for protecting our keys! The top zip lining takes it a step further. Not only are our smartphones and keys snug, our make-up, daily planner/agendas and even our extra pair of flats! Not only will this bag often function but also peace of mind that nothing will be left behind. How fabulous!

Shoppers should also be aware that it is the perfect size when opting for a purse that is big, but not too big. With a convertible strap drop that we can adjust for our personal comfort, it is ideal for any shopper regardless of their height! One reviewer loves the fact that this bag is big enough without overwhelming! And, we can’t help but agree!

Other reviewers love the fact this bag is so soft! The leather is almost butter-like (we told you!), according to shoppers, while other reviewers were excited about how versatile the bag is when pairing with their everyday outfits. Shoppers can’t help but be excited that the bag stays timeless, while trendy! Perfect!

Don’t take just our word on it. Reviewers mentioned this was now their favorite bag in their closet!

