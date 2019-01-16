At Shop With Us, we’re always looking for a reason to freshen up our wardrobe and what better time than the New Year? Just like every other fashion fan, the start of a new season means out with old and in with the brand new. The difficult task? Finding that balance between pretty and polished, which is not only essential but often impossible — especially when it comes to finding the perfect handbag.

For most, a handbag is arguably the most important aspect of an outfit. A soft silhouette, a certain color or cut can speak a thousand words — incidentally, without someone ever speaking a single word. Strange, we know.

What is even more difficult when finding the perfect handbag? No two shoppers ever have the same taste. One may opt for a bright, bold handbag, aiming to be fearless and unapologetic in bold decisions. This is the polar opposite choice from another shopper who is more traditional, tends to opt for a more classic rendition with cleaner lines and gravitates towards a nude tone for a more polished look.

Let’s be clear, neither shopper is wrong in their selection. Instead, it’s a direct reflection of their sense of style and highlights their individuality. We encourage and accept their differences, but can clearly see that no bag fits all for every need.

Think about it. All those trials and tribulations we face day in and day out from our morning commutes to work, countless after-work events or finally catching those much-delayed, highly anticipated drinks with our pals — we often find ourselves straddling the very fine line between fun and function. Finding a bag that is functional enough to survive the workday, but fun enough to survive after hours too just didn’t seem to exist… until now.

See it: Grab the Tory Burch Robinson Leather Tote for 33% off the original price of $348, now only $233 at Nordstrom!

The Tory Burch Robinson Leather Tote is that one size fits all bag, regardless of our individual sense of style. Named after Tory’s parents, Reva and Buddy Robinson, the Robinson tote put a spin on this otherwise traditional and classic tote.

Opting for a fresh and unsuspecting pale apricot color, we were instantly drawn! The color is bright enough to catch someone’s eye when walking down the street, but not too overpowering that it would not be work appropriate. We personally love that it can be worn with practically anything. We can’t help but envision pairing the tote with a navy jacket during the day and transitioning to the night with a bold, fuschia slip dress. Talk about endless options!

As if we weren’t already sold, we can’t help but swoon over the Tory Burch Robinson bag’s royal blue interior. The dark lining is an added benefit to the already scratch resistant Saffiano leather. If you’re anything like Us and are always on the run, avoiding unwanted stains is a must. Whether it’s makeup, pen marks or water, the dark interior doubles as added protection against any wear and tear.

Not only is the tote durable and stain resistant, but the divided interior features plenty of pockets to keep essentials organized. The Robinson bag’s structured silhouette has a flat base to help prevent tip overs if (and when) it gets knocked down. Talk about winning!

We love a bag that is big enough to carry our essentials, but small enough to move with our day-to-day activities. This bag is perfect, and we mean, perfect. It can easily fit a laptop since it’s just under 15 inches wide and is not only fun but also functional. The extremely compact and versatile piece can go from day-to-night instantly. Whether carrying the 9-inch straps over the shoulder during the day or over the wrists at night, the bag can be worn either way and still be fabulous.

Sure, structure and style are important but our personal favorite part is the safety factor this tote ensures. The divided interior with center-zipped padded compartments, a zip pocket, a snap pocket and wall pockets are great. Taking it a step further, it even includes a smartphone pocket (large enough for a 7-inch tablet) to keep your favorite devices locked in!

The only thing better than this bright bag on a beautiful day is that price. Normally retailing at $348, Nordstrom has it available with a special 33 percent off the original price, coming in at $233. You really can’t put a price on love, but now we just may!

This sleek, sophisticated silhouette is a fashionista’s dream. Whether running daily errands, attending work functions or hitting a much needed night out on the town with girlfriends, this handbag is the key to making any bad day good, and any good day better! Its strong structure will make a fashion statement no matter the occasion!

See it: Check out the Tory Burch Robinson Leather Tote for 33% off the original price of $348 now only $233. Not feeling it? Check out other Tory Burch bags at Nordstrom!

