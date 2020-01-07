Chrissy Teigen’s Acne Hack Even Targets Pimples Below the Surface

Remember when we were younger and started to develop acne — and hated it — but thought, “At least this won’t last forever”? Yeah, well…we’re starting to worry that maybe we were wrong about that. Like, we haven’t quite reached forever yet — but it’s kind of feeling like that’s where we’re headed.

We’re not alone here. Plenty of people deal with acne way past their teenage years and into adulthood. Can someone tell Us how we’re two decades into the 2000s and don’t have an easy permanent fix for this yet? Even huge celebrities like Chrissy Teigen can’t fully escape the unexpected zit here and there. Huge celebrities, however, can find the best solutions to get rid of them when they do pop up!

Get the KILLA Kit by ZitSticka Pimple Patch Spot Treatment for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

As always, Teigen isn’t shy about sharing her personal life with the public, including her skincare routine. Just recently on her Instagram Story she even posted a clip of herself taming some unwelcome acne. Her method? ZitSticka patches. These aren’t your everyday hydrocolloid pimple patches though — so don’t click away thinking, “I’ve already tried that.” These patches are different; they actually claim to not only target risen white heads, but under-the-skin pimples as well!

If you wish you could stop a zit in its tracks before it even rears its bright red head, this KILLA Kit is for you. It has three connected parts: a hydrocolloid backing layer, an adhesive ring and a center patch with 24 microdarts that painlessly deposit ingredients like hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide and oligopeptide-76 beneath the surface of skin. This means your pimple may come to a head way faster — or start to disappear altogether!

Get the KILLA Kit by ZitSticka Pimple Patch Spot Treatment for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say these award-winning, cruelty-free patches can make a seriously significant difference overnight. They cleanse the area with the included CLEANA swabs, apply the patch and dream their way to better skin. They say their acne has cleared up at lightning speed and that this product has saved their lives multiple times.

Big event like a wedding coming up? Meeting a new client? Reviewers say these are easily the best for any emergency skincare situations. That makes them obviously a go-to for everyday life too. No more iffy tricks like toothpaste or homemade formulas that ultimately damage the skin. We’re doing this thing the Teigen way from now on!

Get the KILLA Kit by ZitSticka Pimple Patch Spot Treatment for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more pimple patches here and other skincare products available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!