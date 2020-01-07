This 1-Step Peel Is Chrissy Teigen’s Must-Have for Glowing Skin

There are some celebrities whose skin just doesn’t look real — and sometimes it’s not. We see social media photos and can easily pick out when they’ve been through the Facetune wringer. We’re seasoned at this point. Even on Instagram Stories, we can pick out a filter with both eyes essentially closed. It takes a lot to impress Us when it comes to a supernaturally glowing complexion!

When it happens though, it seriously happens. Exhibit A: Chrissy Teigen’s recent Twitter selfie video at the end of a date night with husband John Legend. Even with the dim lighting, her skin was radiating like no other, and there was no denying that it was truly an authentic glow. Want to glow yourself? Better get your hands on this one-step peel!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Peel (16 count) starting at just $75 at Dermstore! Also available at Nordstrom and Amazon!

Fans obviously weren’t going to let Teigen’s video fall down their timeline without asking some questions first. One replied to the Tweet, “Wtf do u do to make ur forehead and cheeks shine like that?” and we all rejoiced when Teigen responded with a photo of this Dr. Dennis Gross peel!

This 16-count pack may only be one step per use, but it has two major key ingredients: ferulic acid and retinol. While ferulic acid may keep your face protected from environmental damage via antioxidants, retinol may smooth out wrinkles and fine lines, resurfacing skin and keeping it smooth and clear. Worried that the retinol will dry out your skin, especially during winter? Calm your fears, because the bisabolol helps to soothe and prevent irritation, the built-in moisture complex made to keep any potential flakes at bay!

had such an incredible 530 dinner at n/naka. Home and makeup off by 8. don’t sleep on early bird dinner, family!!! pic.twitter.com/9l9hdB2uHM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 17, 2019

This cruelty-free exfoliating peel claims to deliver professional results without the professionals, which means you can use it right in the comfort of your own home. Before bed, just take one pad and massage it all over your face, neck and décoletté, letting everything sink in and work while you sleep. Use two to three times a week, adjusting as necessary if you’re new to retinol!

Shoppers and skincare lovers are calling these pads everything from a “holy grail product” to a “miracle worker,” loving their convenience and ease of use. Their “acne has been significantly reduced,” their “skin is incredibly smooth” and they’re ready to glow across the globe. Count Us in. Sorry, no room for wrinkles or uneven texture in our suitcase. Ta-ta!

