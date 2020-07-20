Slay Chrissy Teigen’s Swim Style With This Flattering Bikini From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Think you hate wearing bikinis? We’re here to make you think twice. We get it, of course. It’s hard to feel confident when fashion magazines set such unrealistic expectations and you’re seeing so many stunning beach photos on Instagram. Or maybe you just hate the look of itsy-bitsy string bikinis in the first place. But sometimes inspiration strikes, and it changes everything.

When Chrissy Teigen posted her first bikini photo in “a long, long time,” in early July, we were stunned. Tiny string bikinis? Clearly not necessary to look like a babe-o-licious model in your swimwear. One-pieces? Cute and fun, but not the only flattering option out there. Teigen was rocking her high-waisted bikini to the moon and back. The only issue? Hers costs hundreds of dollars. But you know what? That’s just fine with Us because we found a $30 bikini on Amazon that will get you the same gorgeous look!

Get the COCOSHIP Retro High Waisted Shirred Bikini Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bikini has a triangle silhouette with soft, removable cups and a tie front that you can adjust for the perfect fit. Over in back, you’ll find a scoop U shape. This top will also get you Teigen’s cap sleeve look with some fluttery ruffles over your shoulders. They’re so cute, and for those of us prone to sunburn, we’ll take the extra coverage!

As for the bottoms, you have a high-rise fit and ruched fabric at the stomach offering tummy control and some stylish texture to the look. There’s also an extra layer of fabric here to give you more coverage and security. The fabric is smooth over on the backside, and you’ll find a moderate amount of coverage for the booty. Not too little, not too much — just right!

This bikini is currently available in 11 colors and patterns, with florals, fruits, stripes, solids and even leopard to pick from. The red shades are the most reminiscent of Teigen’s bikini, but no matter what color or pattern you get, you’re still getting the same figure-flattering construction that’s going to have you taking mirror selfies of your own!

This is definitely the type of bikini to earn top scores on all body types, as you can see by the amount of reviews with through-the-roof ratings on Amazon. If you thought you couldn’t wear a bikini before, or if the last one you tried was a no-go, this COCOSHIP set is so ready to change your mind!

