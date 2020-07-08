Get Chrissy Teigen’s Leopard Bikini Look for Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not going to lie. We can’t stop shopping for swimsuits! It’s a process, really. We buy one we love, we think we’re done for the summer, and then we spot yet another that isn’t a want, but a need for our wardrobe. And repeat. You know what though? We’re not even ashamed. We’re proud of it. Why wouldn’t we be? We’re scoring some incredible deals!

Some of our most satisfying purchases are when we find a piece reminiscent of one seen on a top celebrity. Being able to recreate their look for a super affordable price never gets old — especially when the pieces we’re getting are so flattering. Our newest find? A leopard print bikini with total Chrissy Teigen vibes!

View this post on Instagram hey all you cool… A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 5, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

Get the RUUHEE Padded Push-Up 2-Piece Bikini Set starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Teigen was actually seen in five different chic swim looks over the 4th of July holiday weekend, rocking both one-pieces and bikinis. She noted that she was just getting back into the two-piece game, and we have to say, she didn’t mess a beat. Our favorite was the high-waisted leopard print bikini she wore while posing on a boat with her adorable children, Luna and Miles. She captioned the photo, “hey all you cool…” referencing Carole Baskin’s famous catchphrase from Tiger King. Can you believe that craze was only a few months ago?

More importantly, we found a high-waisted leopard bikini that will totally get you the same look as Teigen — for under $30! This two-piece suit from Amazon is already a fan-favorite, so we know it’s well worth the price. It has a triangle top with padding, a singular back clasp and adjustable, over-the-shoulder straps, as well as a high-rise bottom offering tummy control!

The description of this swimsuit lists the bottom as a thong, but it’s actually not, so don’t let that scare you off! It’s definitely a cheeky bottom, but not one that’s inappropriate for public wear or that will leave you feeling too exposed!

Apart from this leopard print, there’s another white leopard print, as well as a set with a red top and leopard print bottom. Want something besides leopard? No problem. This bikini is available in over 20 colors and patterns. You have snakeskin, flag, palm tree, floral, tie-dye, solids and even more options to check out. So what are you waiting for? Let’s shop!

