Nail Snake-Print Swimwear the Hailey Baldwin Way With This Bold Bikini

Having trouble finding a bikini that really makes you feel like a star? If you ask Us, swimwear should do nothing less. If it doesn’t give you the confidence of a top model strutting down the runway, then it’s probably not worth your time. That’s just how it goes! Don’t get it twisted though — you don’t need any connections with haute couture designers to make it happen!

We love to shop by taking inspiration from fashion icons and finding an affordable option — one that won’t make you feel like you’re missing out on the real thing. This time around, we’re taking inspiration from the one and only Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). We still can’t get over the green snake-print bikini she wore in 2019, and we’ve finally found one that measures up. Except, you know, it’s under $30!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Jan 26, 2019 at 1:55pm PST

Get the ZAFUL Snakeskin Print High Cut Bikini Set in Yellow Green-a for just $25 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This bikini set has everything we were looking for. A green and black snake print? Yep. Triangle cups — which happen to be lined — and skinny straps? Check. An extra-cheeky bottom with a high-cut leg? You know it! It even has a band under the bust to give you a little supportive boost!

This is definitely the type of bikini to have you wishing you could wear bikinis every day, all year long. If bikinis are typically a point of insecurity for you, then this could be the one that changes everything. The bold print and color are seriously going to wow your friends, and you won’t be able to stop staring at yourself in the mirror!

Looking for a different color? Maybe a different kind of animal print? Well, don’t go anywhere. While this bikini is a great option for recreating Bieber’s style, there are actually 35 variations total available on this same Amazon page, with so many other snake prints and leopard prints available in different colors — and different bikini shapes! Our cart is going to overflow, isn’t it?

We still have plenty of pool and beach weather left this summer, so grab your favorite bikini today to make sure your next sunbathing or swimming session is your favorite yet!

