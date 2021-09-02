Get All of Your Kitchen and Cookware Needs From Chrissy Teigen — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chrissy Teigen is a celebrity who wears many hats, but our favorite fact about her may be her passionate love of good food! She’s made a name for herself thanks to her bestselling cookbooks that highlight feel-good comfort foods, which has translated into a popular cookware and kitchen essentials line!

Her Cravings collection includes a slew of must-have items that any aspiring chef should have handy in the kitchen, and many of these picks happen to be on sale right now! Below, we’ve rounded up our top choices — so check them out and get ready to impress your friends and family with your latest kitchen creations!

This Sleek Bowl Set

These bowls are great for every type of plating situation. You can use them for a saucy pasta dish, a salad or even a soup! They come in this blue teal shade, as well as a yellow hue that’s fabulously rustic.

Get The Daily Oversized Mugs, Set of 4 (originally $42) on sale for just $36, available from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen!

This Traditional Japanese-Style Pot

This pot channels one of Japan’s oldest cooking techniques in a modern way. The design of the pot helps the heat build uniformly so that every part of your meal is properly heated to the correct temperature!

Get the Donabe-Style Claypot (originally $48) on sale for just $41, available from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen!

This Poultry Spice Kit

If you’re looking for spices to season your meat, Teigen has you covered! This kit contains every flavor that you need — from the more herbal-infused options to classic Italian-style flavors!

Get the Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner Spice Kit (originally $36) on sale for just $31, available from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen!

This Elegant Dressing Container Set

Experiment with making your own dressings and bottle up your creations with this set! When you bottle your homemade dressings, you’re bound to collect compliments from your crew when they come over for a dinner party.

Get The Daily Dressing Duo Set (originally $28) on sale for just $20, available from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen!

These Morning Coffee Mugs

No morning is complete without a cup of coffee, so why not invest in a stylish option? These oversized mugs are designed to hold all of the coffee you need to keep you going through a busy work day.

Get The Daily Oversized Mugs, Set of 4 (originally $32) on sale for just $24, available from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more sale selections and shop the entire Cravings by Chrissy Teigen cookware and kitchenware line here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!