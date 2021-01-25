Chrissy Teigen Wants to Be ‘Best Friends’ With This Scalp and Body Scrub

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever buy a product you love so much that it sort of feels like you have a personal relationship with it? You call upon it whenever you need some support or a pick-me-up, you make sure you’re never without it and you live every moment with it to the fullest.

That product could be a face mist, a T-shirt or perhaps a lip balm — there are no limits. One product that might have us all calling it our new BFF, however, is the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub. That’s how Chrissy Teigen feels about it, after all!

Get the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub for just $38 at Ulta! Also available at Amazon!

Teigen recently raved about this multi-use scrub on her Instagram Story, saying she was “loving” it and wanted to be “best friends” with it. We hope one of her actual BFFs, OUAI founder Jen Atkin, doesn’t get jealous! We can see why she’s so obsessed though. Everything about this scrub is impressive, from the way it uniquely foams to the way it can be used from literal head to toe!

Ulta reviewers are seriously loving this weekly detox treatment, calling it a “super luxe treat.” Unlike other oily scrubs they’ve tried in the past, they say this one is “creamy” and makes their skin feel “hydrated and super clean,” along with “so nourished,” “smooth and happy.” They say it’s even helped reduced their redness, which is pretty rare for an exfoliant! We can see why it’s “definitely a new staple” in their routines. They even say its gentle formula is “great for scalp psoriasis.” This is seriously the real deal.

Get the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub for just $38 at Ulta! Also available at Amazon!

This scrub is made of sugar crystals that may slough away dead skin and unclog pores, working together with skin-strengthening probiotics and moisturizing coconut oil, which is rich in fatty acids. It also smells heavenly. If you’re scrubbing your scalp and body with it, it needs to smell good, right? The rosy scent is called Melrose Place, and one shopper described it as having a “French outdoor market flower smell.” Merveilleuse!

This scrub is simple to use. Grab the jar next time you’re headed for the shower. For the scalp, section your wet hair with either fingers or a comb and massage a bit of scrub in circular motions on the exposed skin. Once you’ve hit all of the spots, rinse. For your body, gently massage in circular motions again on damp skin, targeting everything from your arms, to your legs, to your feet. Rinse to reveal renewed skin!

Get the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub for just $38 at Ulta! Also available at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from OUAI at Ulta here, see more hair products here and check out other body scrubs here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!