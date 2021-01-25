Lauren Bushnell Shows Us How to Style This Iconic Carhartt Beanie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some brands that have become synonymous with their most famous creations. It’s like how people call bandages Band-Aids or tissues Kleenex. When it comes to beanies, that brand is Carhartt. A Carhartt beanie is key to leveling up any outfit. It’s so simple yet so effective!

Still, that simplicity almost makes you question yourself sometimes. Are you actually wearing it the best way you can? The answer is probably yes, but a little inspiration to guide you certainly doesn’t hurt. Luckily, The Bachelor star and mom-to-be Lauren Bushnell Lane is here to provide!

Get the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Bushnell Lane posted a couple of photos to her Instagram Story the other day, posing in the mirror with her adorable pup, Copper. She captioned the photos to point out her dog’s hilarious expressions, but we were just as quickly drawn to her outfit. She wore this black Carhartt beanie, Nike Air Max sneakers, black bottoms and a neutral leather jacket over a grey hoodie. Obsessed!

This USA-made beanie is technically a men’s hat, but as you can see, it acts perfectly as a unisex style and can be worn by pretty much anyone. It’s stretchy, so it’s one size fits most. Plus, considering the sheer number of Amazon reviewers, we don’t think anyone is letting that hold them back — nor should they. This number one bestseller needs to be experienced by everyone!

This cuffed beanie is made of a comfy ribbed knit that’s durable, soft and warm. Its only adornment is Carhartt’s signature logo sewn onto the front, keeping the details minimal and versatile. If you want to change it up, however, you can explore the other colors. There are nearly 30 available! Go for a neon lime green, a soft pink, an oceanic blue or play around with variations with skinny stripes or a heathered look. Check them all out so you don’t miss out on your fave!

To channel Bushnell Lane’s look, simply grab this hat, a pair of black leggings, your fave sneakers and a hoodie. We should pretty much all be set with those pieces in our closet. If you have the moto jacket too, go for it! On other days, try this hat with a T-shirt dress and knee-high boots, or perhaps a tied-up flannel top and skinny jeans. Seriously, when we say that just about anything works, we mean it, so don’t be afraid to try something new!

