We seriously lived in our robe all winter long. It was our daily uniform. We never wanted to take it off…and we basically never did. There’s just something about a robe that’s so comforting and warm and lovely. But now that the weather is heating up, our robes are starting to feel less cozy and more like a layer we need to shed.

We don’t want to leave the robe life behind though! So what do we do? Blast the air conditioner at 50 degrees? That might not be the smartest way to go. How about a new robe instead — one made for warmer weather? You get the bonus of being comfy without driving up your electricity bill, plus the bonus of buying new things, which is always a win for Us!

Get the Hotouch Cotton Lightweight Robe starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

Chrissy Teigen recently served up some summer robe style inspiration on her Instagram story. She posed in the mirror with her hair wrapped up in a towel, still mid-skincare routine, wearing a pink and yellow pastel robe — a type of style we instantly added to our mental wish list. We didn’t want to wait, so we immediately went on the search for something just like it, and we ended up finding this Hotouch number one bestseller on Amazon!

This robe’s colorful tie-dye design looks summery, but it suits the season in other ways as well. First of all, it’s short, leaving most of your legs exposed. The sleeves are a little short too, almost at a ⅞ length. The material itself is also a huge help. It’s made of 95% cotton, so it’s wonderfully soft and will keep you warm after you step out of the shower, but it’s still breathable. You won’t put it on, start to sweat and suddenly need to hop back into the shower again!

This robe also has both an inner and outer tie at the natural waist to keep you covered up while also flattering your figure, plus side pockets — a must for any cozy piece. And if you’re looking for another color or design, don’t click away. There are almost 30 variations of this robe! Go for a different color tie-dye, a floral, a heart print, a plaid or one of the many solid shades. Lounging in style has never been so easy (and affordable)!

