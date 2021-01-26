Grab a 100% Silk Face Mask From the Same Brand Chrissy Teigen Wears

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

It’s about that time. We’re doing it. It’s easily been long enough to justify the upgrade. We’re buying a fancier face mask, stat! We’ll still be wearing face masks for the foreseeable future anyway, and they’ll certainly come in handy in the years ahead when we’re dealing with contagious colds, for example.

Of course, if we’re looking for an upgrade of any kind to our wardrobe, the best inspiration comes from top celebrities. Someone who’s always inspiring and influencing us is Chrissy Teigen. From her clothing, to her skincare, to now her face masks, we can always rely on her to a) keep it real and b) only wear the very best. That’s why we’ve decided on a slip face covering!

Get the slip Silk Double-Sided Face Covering for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

During her recent trip to Washington D.C., Teigen posted a photo wearing a slip face mask to go with her trench coat and velvet boots. Her exact face mask seems to be sold out on Amazon, so you can stay tuned to see if it returns, but this Red Kiss version is available now and we’re just as obsessed!

This mask is made of 100% premium mulberry silk. You’ll recognize this silk if you’ve tried (or pined after) the brand’s famous pillowcases, sleep masks or scrunchies. This silk isn’t only on the outside, but the inside too. There’s also an extra layer of 100% cotton on the inside for extra protection and comfort. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to feel the silk on your face!

Get the slip Silk Double-Sided Face Covering for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dusty rose mask features a red lipstick kiss mark as its main accent, the red matching with the ear loops. These loops are adjustable, by the way, and they come with two sets of silicone stoppers. We’ve had silicone stoppers break on us before with different brands, so this is fabulous. And that’s not all. You’ll also receive 10 spare nose wires in case you ever need to replace the adjustable one in the mask!

When it comes time to clean this mask (which should be often!), you can throw it right into the machine with your other laundry. Easy, easy, easy. Re-wear and reuse over and over again. We think the investment will prove its worth quickly, if not on the very first wear. We can’t wait for you to experience the difference!

Get the slip Silk Double-Sided Face Covering for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? See more from slip here and shop other face masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!