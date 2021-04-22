Chrissy Teigen Inspired Us to Find Our New Favorite Summer Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to give your T-shirts a little bit of a break? More importantly, are you ready to see yourself in something that makes you feel chicer than a tee? Wearing a cute outfit has always been something that’s made Us happy, but this year especially, we’re not taking any stylish outfit possibility or occasion for granted!

We found a top that’s really going to have you viewing yourself in an iconic new light. It’s ravishing, it’s comfortable, it’s a fan-favorite and the price is definitely right. It even looks like something a celebrity would wear!

Get the WDIRARA Short-Sleeve Deep V-Neck Tie Front Crop Top starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

We actually were inspired to find this crop top thanks to Chrissy Teigen. She recently uploaded a video to her YouTube channel called “How to Organize Your Fridge the Right Way” with organizing expert Krystal Guinn. In the video, she wore a cute Zimmermann crop top with a wrap tie and accent sleeves. This exact top? $425. But the Amazon look-alike we found emits the same sort of stylish vibes and has us equally obsessed!

This top has a plunging V-neckline, tying at the upper stomach. This means you get a cropped hem, but the drapey ties will give you some extra coverage while looking very, very cute. This piece also has loose, flowy, ¾-length sleeves with dropped shoulder seams for a very effortlessly beautiful effect!

Now, we get that even though it looks amazing, it can be hard to work with a piece that plunges this deep. You have plenty of options though. If it’s something you’re comfortable with, you could definitely go bra-free or use body tape. You don’t have to though! You could instead accent your look with a strappy or lace bralette peeking out from underneath, or keep things simple with a bandeau or cami. We also actually love the idea of layering this top over a dress!

One more thing to love about this piece is that it comes in over 25 color and pattern options, including a couple with shorter sleeves. There are plenty of pretty solid colors, but you can also go for a leopard print, a tropical print or even a sheer cosmic print. Definitely check out all of the different variations before checking out!

