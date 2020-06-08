This Criss-Cross Swimsuit Will Have You Snapping Selfies Nonstop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer season is just getting started which means our swimsuit shopping is already in full force, but nowhere near over. There are way too many cute styles out there to set too much of a limit for ourselves — especially when we’re finding such stylish steals!

One-pieces are, of course, very high up on our list. The trend coming back around was huge for Us, and even better once we realized it was going to stick around this time. One-pieces have officially gained the status of “timeless style” in our eyes. From solid Speedos to colorful monokinis, there are just so many amazing picks for every pool party or beach day, and this criss-cross one from Amazon might just blow them all out of the water!

Get the CHYRII Sexy Criss Cross High Waisted Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This swimsuit is made with a smooth and seamless material with a stretch that practically knows no bounds. Visually, though, the first thing you’ll notice about it is that incredible criss-cross design on the torso creating a cutout at the stomach and both sides. This unique design gets you exposure similar to a bikini, but with the flattering features and security of a one-piece!

The deep, plunging neckline and the skinny shoulder straps are seriously stunning, and but we’re actually obsessed with the bottom portion too. The high cut of the leg openings will elongate you, and the high rise of the fabric will conceal your lower stomach while giving you that cinching effect you love to see — especially on yourself!

Get the CHYRII Sexy Criss Cross High Waisted Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Everything about this monokini sounds pretty much perfect so far, but does it come in your favorite color? Yep. There are practically countless styles available. While with most swimsuits you would be lucky to find a style in more than one color, period, this one has nearly 25 options!

There are plenty of solids, some with a floral print just on the bottom, some with an all-over tie-dye effect and even some with animal prints including leopard and snake. With this swimsuit being so affordable, you bet we’re already planning an entire section in our closet dedicated to them!

Get the CHYRII Sexy Criss Cross High Waisted Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from CHYRII here and see other one-piece swimsuits here. Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!