Cindy Crawford Uses This Soothing and Moisturizing Body Wash for Fresh Skin

Out of all of the many skincare products we obsess over, the one we simply don’t always pay as much attention to is our body wash. We usually go for an affordable standby that smells fabulous and doesn’t irritate our skin — that’s really all that’s necessary.

But recently, we’ve been thinking about investing in a higher-quality body wash that leaves every inch of our skin feeling incredible. Who better to turn to for advice than one of our absolute favorite celebrities? An A-lister with a particular wealth of experience is Cindy Crawford — she’s one of the OG supermodels and has even developed her own skincare line, so she clearly knows her stuff!

Get the Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash Shower Gel with free shipping for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

The 55-year-old beauty recently shared her beauty routine, and she surprisingly keeps things super simple. According to InStyle, her body wash of choice is the Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash that both she and her husband, entrepreneur Rande Gerber, use in the shower. It’s slightly on the pricer side, but if Crawford has given it her coveted stamp of approval, it must be worth every penny!

Here’s the scoop — this cleansing and moisturizing body wash is infused with tea tree oil and eucalyptus to give your skin a fresh and vibrant scent, and it also helps to calm and sooth it at the same time. The tea tree oil is also excellent for acne, especially if you get pimples on the back or chest from time to time.

Crawford likes using this shower gel with a body brush to help exfoliate and cleanse at the same time, which sounds like a winning combo thanks to the formula’s nourishing properties! You can take notes from the supermodel and use it in the same way — or just lather it up with whatever loofah you already own! This wash is ideal for all skin types, and seeing as Crawford and her partner both use it, anyone else who lives with you can cleanse themselves with it as well!

