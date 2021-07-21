Shop the Cindy Crawford-Approved Hair Brand Perfect for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our hair definitely suffers in the winter, becoming brittle in the cold or greasy and weak under our tight beanies. Things don’t get much better in the summer though. The sun can seriously dry hair out, and pool and ocean water definitely don’t help. Our hair ties can weaken strands too!

It might be an excellent idea to change up your haircare routine for summer weather — that’s what Cindy Crawford does, after all. If you want to keep your hair safe, healthy, happy and shiny throughout the season, consider grabbing a product (or a few) from Rene Furterer’s Solaire line!

Get the Solaire Intense Nourishing Repair Mask for just $28 at Rene Furterer!

Crawford recently spoke to The Zoe Report, revealing all of her current favorite beauty secrets and products. When it came to hair, she raved about Rene Furterer’s Solaire line: “They have a whole sun veil line — there’s one that’s an oil and one that’s a moisturizer. They protect your hair from the sun, even if you go in the pool and get it wet.”

The oil is actually sold out, but you can still grab the conditioning repair mask! It’s made to “replenish hair after exposure to sun, salt and chlorine,” and one reviewer even said it “completely restored” their hair after it was totally fried during a 10-day vacation!

This intensive mask is made with three key ingredients: jojoba oil to moisturize, protect and rejuvenate the hair’s natural moisture barrier, Cimentrio Complex to help strengthen while adding volume and shine and phospholipids, which may repair damaged hair while moisturizing the scalp!

In a satisfaction test including 33 women, 96% of participants said they felt their hair was “deeply repaired and renewed” as well as “soft and less dry” after just three weeks of using this conditioning mask. Now those are some impressive results. Even more impressive is that the ingredient list has no sulfates, parabens, sodium-chloride or silicones, so you know it’s not just a temporary effect!

You can use this hair mask every day after shampooing. Comb it through your hair and leave it on for two to five minutes before rinsing it out. Remember, cooler water is always better, though we know you hate to hear it! Same goes for your skin health. If your hair is extra fried, you could also try deep conditioning, hopping out of the shower and leaving it on for longer before rinsing!

If you’ve always wanted supermodel hair, you now know a key product line to shop, as approved by one of the biggest supermodels of the past few decades. Goodbye, frizz and split ends! Wish we could say we hardly knew ye.

Looking for something else? Explore the Solaire line here and explore Rene Furterer’s cult classics here!

