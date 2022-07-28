Limited Edition! Alicia Mccarvell’s Self Love Lemonade Is Here

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Take a second to check in with yourself. How are you feeling? Are you treating yourself well? Are you being overly critical of yourself — even when you’d never judge anyone else for the same things? Practicing self-love isn’t always easy, and it can be hard to actively incorporate it into your routine.

So, let’s keep it simple. You don’t need to schedule an hour-long meditation session into your day or buy the most expensive meal plan. You don’t have to repeat any affirmations into the mirror if that’s not your jam. Sometimes practicing self-love is as simple as enjoying a refreshing glass of lemonade!

Get Alicia Mccarvell’s Glow-Getter Hydration Self Love Lemonade at Cira! Also available in a Self-Love Bundle with a reusable cup! Limited availability!

Of course, we’re not just talking about any lemonade. Cira’s much-anticipated collaboration with TikToker Alicia Mccarvell is here, and it’s the ultimate feel-good treat. It only makes sense that the supplement brand teamed up with Mccarvell, whose honesty, humor and infectious body positivity have earned her 5.5 million followers and counting. It’s safe to say that a lot of people have been waiting for this special release!

The Self Love Lemonade is a new version of Cira’s Glow-Getter Hydration supplement, created with amazing ingredients to have you feeling good from head to toe, including vitamin C, bone-supporting calcium, sustainably-sourced magnesium and dehydration-fighting electrolyte potassium citrate!

When asked about her inspiration behind this product, Mccarvell explained why she wanted a hydration product and why she chose lemonade as the flavor. For hydration, she said that “drinking water is one of the simplest acts of self care that people can do for themselves, but most people overlook. For me, for the longest time, self care was not prominent, and this was one of the simplest ways I have been able to honor self care.”

And why lemonade? “Because it reminds me of summer and joy and happiness. When life gives you lemons, show yourself some love.”

Mccarvell also wanted this supplement to appeal to everyone. “Often supplements tend to give off the vibe that they’re a fitness product that only people who are active in the gym can use,” she said, “when realistically, Cira products are products that can be added to everyday life — accentuate what you are already doing for yourself.”

It’s also no surprise that she chose “Self Love” to be in the name, as it’s a big part of her brand and personal M.O. “Self-love means ensuring you are your #1 priority,” she explained. “Self-love isn’t a destination, it’s a way of life.” That perfect quote is on the Self Love Lemonade container, by the way!

Remember, this is a limited-edition release with only a specific amount of stock available, so if you want in on this mood-boosting product, the time to shop is now. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so claim yours and get ready to show yourself some love!

