This Trendy Circle Bag Is Over 50% Off in the Revolve Labor Day Sale





It can be hard to accept the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it has to be. We can either spend our time wallowing around, brooding over the approaching autumn, or we can do something about it — and that something is online shopping!

The Labor Day Sale at Revolve is huge this year, and honestly, we’ve never been so happy to see summer come to an end. With up to 65% off so many cute pieces, and even an extra 20% off select styles, we don’t think we would’ve been able to wait any longer anyway. Especially not with this sleek bag waiting for us at under $90!

See it: Get the L’Academie Aoife Circle Bag (originally $178) for just $86 at Revolve!

This Aoife Circle Bag caught our attention immediately as we were scrolling through this insane sale, and once we saw that it was over 50% off, we knew, without a doubt, that we needed to make it ours. This isn’t the type of bag we see walking down the street every day. As we’d say in Mean Girls world, it’s not a regular bag, it’s a cool bag. But, like, actually!

This bag forms a perfect circle, rising eight inches high and spreading eight inches wide. This shape is so chic and modern, looking like it should be a part of a haute couture ensemble. Luckily, it works equally well with everyday pieces like jeans and tees. It automatically levels up any outfit we wear it with. Not just one level, though. More like 100!

This Aoife bag has a shiny patent exterior featuring a tortoiseshell design that gleams in the sunlight. We’ll also find this design at the top handle. The perimeter, however, is black, as are the buckle strap accents on either side, adding a bit of a biker-babe vibe. The buckle features gold-tone hardware, which we’ll find is complemented by the zipper curving its way around the bag!

Pull on this zipper to find a matching tortoiseshell lining on the inside of this bag as well, along with a two-inch depth. This bag is definitely on the smaller side, but that’s exactly what we like about it. It’s the perfect size for carrying around without weighing us down, and it easily fits our everyday essentials. We can throw in our wallet, phone, compact, keys, face mist, charger and more and have all we need!

L’Academie’s pieces are all created with a sense of sophistication and elegance. Not the old-school kind, though. It’s a contemporary brand, as we can tell by the shape and style of this bag. It just takes street style and makes it svelte and show-stopping!

That doesn’t mean the brand’s pieces are inaccessible style-wise, though. As we mentioned earlier, we can easily style this bag with jeans and tees. Because of its glistening material and unique shape, though, we would also wear this bag to a more formal event, perhaps with a little black dress and red heels. We can play with color even further, too, since it will go with mostly anything!

Starting to look forward to fall now? With this bag at our side, we’re kicking down the door to it! Just imagine how chic it will be paired with sweaters and scarves, too?

Not your style? Check out more from L’Academie here and other bags available at Revolve here! Don’t forget to shop the rest of The Labor Day Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



