You know when you find a piece of clothing that’s definitely out of your budget, but you love it so much that you keep the tab open on your phone or computer, unable to let it go? You wait and wait for a sale price that isn’t coming, until one day you finally decide, “That’s it. I love this piece so much that I’ve decided it’s worth the price.” So you go to click “add to cart”…and it’s sold out.

For many of us, that was the deal with former Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s L’Academie hoodie. It looked so cute in her Instagram selfie, but when we found it and checked the price, we were a bit taken aback by the $138 tag. We didn’t want to let it go, but soon after that — surprise — it sold out and still isn’t back. But you know what? That’s okay, because we honestly found a better option, and it gets you practically the same look for a fraction of the price!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Casual Long Sleeve Button Up Fleece Lined Hoodie for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

When we first spotted this hoodie on Amazon, we actually had to pause for a second because we thought it was exactly the same. It features that same type of quarter-button design where you might typically expect to find a zipper — and yes, the snap buttons are functional! Some simply love the look of the buttons, while others love them because they hate tight necklines on regular hoodies. Most love them for both reasons, of course.

This sweatshirt also has a drawstring hood, a kangaroo pocket and an ultra-soft, cozy lining on the inside. The outside has a smooth softness to it too. Plus, it comes in eight colors right now: black, army green, grey, dark grey, yellow, pink, apricot and wine red!

Want to complete the look? You can still grab Crawley’s exact Spanx faux-leather leggings from her selfie over at Nordstrom. Don’t want to spend $98? We can hook you up with an Amazon alternative here as well. This pair has so many glowing reviews and costs less than one-third of the Spanx pair. Of course, you can also pair this hoodie with anything from jeans, to biker shorts, to joggers. Grab it before this one sells out too!

