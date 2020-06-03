This 2-in-1 Anti-Aging Serum Has 5,600+ Nordstrom Reviewers Glowing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin really has some nerve, don’t you think? We go through our 10-step routine morning after morning, night after night, we wear our sunscreen, we drink our water, we have a humidifier set up on our desk — but what are we met with? Fine lines, dullness, sagging, breakouts, dryness…the list never ends!

We feel like we’re trying every possible method, piling on one after another, but our skin is more stubborn than ever. But maybe that’s the issue. Instead of trying to tackle every little problem with so many different products that may be clashing with one another, we can focus on finding one product to do it all instead, keeping everything else simple. It has to be a serum, of course, but which one? According to over 5,600 reviewers, you can’t go wrong with Clarins!

Get the Clarins Double Serum starting at just $89 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This bestselling anti-aging serum has a two-in-one formula and a practically endless list of benefits. If you’re looking to soften fine lines and wrinkles, even out your tone, increase your radiance, boost your hydration and reduce the appearance of your pores, you’ve come to the right place — and product. With 21 potent plant extracts, this Clarins serum is a favorite for all skin types and tones!

Reviewers say they get “so many compliments” on their complexion now that they’re using this, with people guessing that they are 20 years younger than they actually are. They say their “once very dry skin has turned around in a matter of days,” and is now “rejuvenated,” “soft and supple.” They’re so obsessed with their results and say it’s worth every penny. They are even saying it “smells so darn good”!

Thanks to ingredients like teasel extract, organic green banana and organic goji berry, this serum is bound to be a staple on your skincare shelf. It features turmeric too. The golden powder isn’t just for your lattes — it’s actually an anti-aging favorite!

In a satisfaction test, as reported by Clarins, this serum allegedly had 88% of women saying their skin was visibly smoother in just one week, and after four weeks, that number rose to 91%, while 87% reported more radiance and 81% reported firmer skin. Now those are results we can get behind. Just imagine how those numbers could rise after those first four weeks!

This serum is paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, silicone-free, mineral oil-free and noncomedogenic. It’s also made in France! Even better? It comes in two sizes. What might impress you even further though is how to use it. You can actually customize your dosage before pressing the pump and applying to your face and neck. Who doesn’t love when skincare is fun and effective?

