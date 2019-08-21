You Can Pick Up This Classic Bomber Jacket for As Low As $10





Fall is right around the corner, and here at Shop With Us, we’re already building our wardrobes for the cooler weather. As sad as we are to see the summer season go, we’re ready to jump right into our cozy sweaters, cute hats and all the things that come with the fall.

That being said, sometimes it’s hard to completely part with our summertime wardrobes right at the start of fall. For starters, sometimes that weather is still relatively warm at the beginning of the season. And sometimes we’re not ready to say goodbye to the sweet summer just yet, so we cling onto the final moments by wearing summer clothes. If you find yourself suffering from summertime sadness, we’ve found the perfect jacket to throw on over your favorite seasonal pieces that will help you transition into the fall.

See it: Get the Zeagoo Classic Quilted Jacket Short Bomber Jacket with prices starting at $10 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20th, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Zeagoo Classic Quilted Jacket Short Bomber Jacket is a closet staple that you need for the fall season. It’s the perfect thing to throw on over a sundress to instantly make a summer outfit work in the fall. And you can score this jacket for as low as $10 on Amazon, which is actually insane.

We always welcome versatile basics into our wardrobes, and this jacket is exactly that. It’s cut in the classic bomber-jacket style, hitting right at the hips and with ribbed cuffed sleeves. It also features silver zippers that run down the center and on the sleeve, where you can find a small pocket detail. This jacket is both timeless and trendy at the same time and will definitely be on rotation for many seasons to come.

The reviews are in, and 74% of shoppers on Amazon have rated this jacked 4 stars or higher. We know that shopping online can be a little difficult sometimes because you can’t fully see the product you’re purchasing until it shows up at your doorstep. That’s when we turn to reviews for some shopping guidance. And if the reviews on this bomber jacket are any indication of its glory then we don’t what is.

This bomber jacket is made from a light material that’ll surely make you feel comfortable and breezy. Amazon shoppers are absolutely loving how this jacket feels on them. One reviewer called it the “perfect lightweight jacket” and said that it has become a staple in their wardrobe. They also wrote that the “jacket is silky smooth,” that it makes “minimal noise (no swishing sound that’s uber annoying)” and that it “looks expensive.” Chances are no one will ever think that it’s actually from Amazon!

This jacket comes in a ton of colors for you to choose from. If you’re looking for more of a staple item definitely pick up a color that will go with everything, like classic black or grey. If you’re looking to make more of a statement consider choosing this jacket in bright green or royal blue. With 13 colors available to choose from, there’s a jacket for every person’s style.

Though the product description advises shoppers to order this jacket one size up, reviewers warn that after doing so they wound up with jackets that were way too big on them. One reviewer said that after ordering an XL instead of their regular large they were forced to return the jacked because it “dwarfed” them. When they re-ordered in their usual size they say the jacket fit “perfectly” and have no complaints.

Get a jump start on your fall wardrobe and order this bomber jacket from Amazon! We guarantee that you’ll be loving it all season long.

