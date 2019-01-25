It’s not a competition, but when reaching for our favorite pair of sneakers, Converse Chuck Taylor always seems to be the winner. We can’t help but think how perfect is too perfect when explaining just why we’re so obsessed with them. The gender-neutral sneakers are classic, traditional and timeless. Plus, a true fashionista knows classics never go out of style.

It’s safe to say, we can all agree that our all-white Chuck Taylor’s have been a forever favorite since first laying eyes on them. So much so, it is often difficult to think of a time we’d reach for an alternative. Until now. Our basic white sneakers now seem boring after laying our eyes on this red-hot rendition worn by Kaia Gerber during Paris Couture Week!

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi sneaker will turn a shopper’s shoe game to straight fire. So much so, the fire flame emoji would be an accurate description. Literally, that red hot.

Looking to elevate everyday street style to supermodel status? Follow top model Kaia Gerber‘s lead and strut in style with these very sneakers.

Shoppers shouldn’t be discouraged when attempting to recreate Kaia’s laid-back luxe look. Sure, that Prada suede coat will without a doubt set us back a pretty penny, but it can easily be substituted for more affordable options! Opt for a suede (or suede-inspired) coat, or even a velvet rendition! The key to remember here is that the ’90s style maxi length is what will keep people talking. The relaxed, yet oversized fit is an instant blast from the past that ticks all the right boxes for a stylish yet seasonably appropriate statement. We see you, Kaia!

Once the jacket is figured out, complete the look just like Gerber did with a cable knit sweater (preferably in a neutral like black) underneath. Add a pair of wide-leg jeans (the bigger, the better!) and pair with the tiniest of black sunglasses. Finish the look off with the All Star Core Hi sneakers in red, and we’re confident everyone will be hashtagging #twinning!

The All Star Core Hi sneaker is an updated version of the once exclusive basketball shoe made primarily for men. Now, this updated version is available for both men and women with sizes for both.

The sneakers are designed with an original rubber outsole as well as the original rubber toe box, toe guard and durable canvas upper. The tonal sidewall trim, canvas lining and added cushioned footbed provides optimal comfort for hours. Lastly, the lace-up front with metal eyelets and All Star patch make these sneakers identical to the original design.

The All Star Core Hi sneakers are ideal when looking to put our best foot forward! But it’s important to talk about the sneaker’s sizing. With gender-neutral sneakers comes universal sizing. It’s important to keep in mind shoppers should consider sizing a 1/2 size down from their standard shoe size as these tend to run bigger. For example, men who wear size 9 may want to consider ordering a men’s size 8.5. The same stands for women. If shoppers normally wear a women’s size 8, they should consider opting for the women’s size 7.5.

Are these red hot sneakers too rebellious? Shoppers can put their minds at ease. The best part about the All Star Core Hi sneaker? They’re available in eight different shades!

Shoppers can select from black, monochrome black, natural white, navy, optical white, pink, red and charcoal.

Not into Kaia’s ’90s-inspired look? The All Star Core Hi sneakers can transition with many, and we mean many, additional looks. In summer months, pair them with a printed sundress, crossbody satchel and sunglasses. The sneakers will add an effortless, playful approach to the normally (and overused) sandal. Colder weather? Pair the All Star Core Hi sneakers with a hooded sweatshirt, leather jacket and leggings. It will be casual yet oh-so-cool!

Converse sneakers have been a classic, staple for generations. And it’s no wonder why numerous reviewers can’t help but rave about them! One reviewer boldly states that Chuck Taylors will never die! Can we say, forever fashionable! Another reviewer insists they will never opt for another brand. And why would they need to? We could never forget the endless shades available!

Instead of going on and on about why we just can’t stop obsessing over the All Star Core Hi sneakers, we suggest following Kaia’s lead. Slay in style with these red-hot sneakers!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



