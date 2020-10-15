Clé de Peau Beauté Just Launched on Amazon Luxury Stores — See Our Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever feel like your skin is just way too high-maintenance? Even if you’re someone who likes to take it easy and go with the flow, your skin might turn its nose up, requesting very specific products. And if it doesn’t get what it wants? Tantrum time. Breakouts, blackheads, dryness, excess oil…you name it.

If you can relate, then you’re going to be extra excited about the newest brand to hit Amazon Luxury Stores: Clé de Peau Beauté. The name means “the key to skin’s beauty,” and the game is “pushing the boundaries of skin cell science, maximizing skin’s natural radiance.” This brand, founded in Japan in the ‘80s, is all about beauty based in science, creating skincare and makeup products that “amplify Skin Intelligence” for otherworldly results. If Felicity Jones, the face of the brand, is any indication, then we need these products on our shelves immediately!

Before you get shopping, there’s just one thing you need to know. Luxury Stores are only exclusive on the Amazon mobile app, and you need to be on the list in order to even browse. Eligible U.S. Prime members should have received an invitation to the service, while anybody who doesn’t have an invite can register for one through the website. In the meantime, we can offer you a little preview. Here are a few of our favorite products from this collection!

A concealer with SPF benefits? We’re already sold. This creamy concealer is made to blend smoothly onto textured skin, its beautiful finish lasting all day. If you’re looking to conceal dark spots and circles, blur blemishes and smooth out your complexion, this illuminating concealer definitely deserves a place in your life!

How pretty is that tube? Nearly as pretty as this Lip Glorifier will look on your lips! This product is made to perfect your pout, giving it a dewy glow, a fuller look and a more moisturized feel. You can use it as a primer to smooth lips before lipstick, and with continued use, you may notice dryness and vertical lines disappearing completely!

The delicate skin around your eyes is one of the first features to show aging, but this “intensely hydrating” eye mask is looking to turn back the clocks. Infused with serum, this mask may leave you looking youthful and well-rested even when you’re at your most exhausted. Just once or twice a week may be enough to brighten, firm, hydrate and refine!

