Say Goodbye to Irritated Skin With This Ultra-Gentle Cleansing Milk





There are so many types of cleaners out there: oil, gel, foam, cream, bubble, balm, micellar and even milk! It’s always nice to have variety, but it can be a huge problem when we have no idea which kind is actually right for our skin. They all do the same thing, right? Yes and no. Sure, they all cleanse our skin, but they can all produce majorly different effects.

For those looking for something hydrating and gentle yet super effective, we would 100% recommend the Yon-Ka Lait Nettoyant Cleansing Milk. No, it’s not made of milk — it just has a milky, creamy texture. No foam, no lathering. Just a mild formula that can remove eye makeup and soothe our skin for a rejuvenated complexion!

See it: Get the Yon-Ka Lait Nettoyant Cleansing Milk starting at just $34 at Dermstore!

This cleansing milk has so many five-star reviews, and shoppers say that “every face wash is like a spa treatment” when they use it. That’s super accurate too since many say they actually discovered this cleanser when an esthetician used it at a high-end spa. They say it “smells like heaven” and “removes eye makeup beautifully” without stinging their eyes or causing any breakouts! One common theme among the reviews is how loyal everyone who uses this cleanser is to it. One shopper who’s been using it for “over five years” said they “have no desire to ever switch,” while another said they will “never use another face wash again!”

Unlike other cleansers, this creamy formula claims to not strip our skin of its natural oils that protect it from environmental dangers. Instead of that tight feeling after we clean, this Yon-Ka cleansing milk may leave our skin feeling calm, cool, collected and majorly moisturized. We may even see redness disappear right before our very eyes! Those with dry, dehydrated or sensitive skin are seriously going to want to check this stuff out.

Not only does this “milk” cleanse and soften skin with ingredients like glycerin, but it also chemically exfoliates. It’s infused with a lactic and citric acid blend that may wash away dead skin cells along with signs of aging, like wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and spots!

To use this cleanser, wet face and massage it in using gentle, circular motions. Don’t forget the eye area! Rinse with warm water and pat dry, while marveling at how soft and supple your skin is. Follow up with toner and moisturizer, as well as any treatments in between. We can use this cleanser both morning and night. Make sure to finish up your routine with SPF in the mornings!

Yon-Ka is a Parisian brand that specializes in using essential oils, fruit and plant extracts and marine-active ingredients to create professional, quality skincare products like this Lait Nettoyant Cleansing Milk. Want to complete your routine with more Yon-Ka? Now’s a great time, because any $120 purchase of the brand’s products will include a Yon-Ka Gel Nettoyant Cleansing Gel ($20 value) while supplies last at Dermstore!

Thinking that a cleansing milk is the way to go for your skin? It’s our favorite product to use year-round for soft-as-silk skin that not only looks good, but feels great and is truly healthy! Remember, taking care of your skin twice a day keeps the aging away!

