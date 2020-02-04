The impact of a harsh winter on our skin is seriously the worst. The low temperatures cause even the most cared-for complexions to develop uncomfortable flakiness that begs for intense reparative moisture. When this happens we’re desperate to find the best skincare products on the market that can help restore our skin back to its glory.

But dryness doesn’t just happen in the winter. If you’re traveling or jumping from climate to climate, those types of situations can take a serious toll as well. Whatever the reason is as to why you’re suffering from parched skin, this Clinique set is here to help you out!

Get the Clinique Thirst Quenchers- Moisture Surge Set (originally $105) on sale for just $79, available at Nordstrom!

This four-piece set from Clinique is a Nordstrom exclusive, and is valued at $170. But right now you can get it on sale for just $79 — which is an amazing price for what these products are actually worth. With this set you’ll get two jumbo-sized Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrators, which measure 4.2 oz each, as well as two travel-sized Moisture Surge Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrates that are 0.17 oz. each.

The large moisturizers intensely hydrate the skin for 72 hours after you work it into your skin. This cream locks in moisture to give your skin a plump, dewy and overall healthy look. You can apply this cream all over your face and neck, as well as your décolletage — both in the morning and at night!

The two smaller moisturizers are meant to give the eye area intense hydration that lasts up to 96 hours. It can instantly re-flood the skin with the help of aloe butter, which helps replenish your body’s internal water source. Both the eye moisturizer and the skin moisturizer are meant to work together to give your skin the best possible hydration. After cleansing the face and applying the moisturizer, you can gently pat the eye cream on the under-eye area both in the morning and at night.

So many Nordstrom shoppers that have incredibly dry skin can’t stop praising this combination of products. They say that it works incredibly well “in the high desert winter” conditions, which are one of the harshest climates to deal with. Another reviewer said that this is the only product “that doesn’t trigger [their] rosacea or irritate [their] sensitive skin in any way.” And almost every single review praises the incredible value of this Clinique moisture set — especially now that it’s on sale! This is definitely a buy that you won’t regret trying.

