Can’t Sew? This Microfiber Face Mask Will Cover Your Mouth and Nose

Just a few months ago the word “face mask” would have had Us asking, “sheet or clay?” — but times have very quickly changed. Skincare is certainly still important, but right now, keeping your nose and mouth covered out in public is a top concern — and the CDC recommends wearing one whenever you need to step outside your home!

While masks are primarily for those feeling sick, a notable percentage of those currently infected are totally asymptomatic, meaning they could spread the virus without even realizing they have it. It’s been determined that it’s best to err on the side of caution for now and wear a mask in public no matter what. But what if you don’t have one?

Get the iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask Bandana for just $7 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 27, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not everyone has access to a medical-grade or N95 face mask, and even if you do have some, it’s best to donate them to front-line medical workers who come face to face with illness every day. So what should you do? Your best with what you have. Try using a cloth mask! You don’t need to sew one or do anything fancy or intricate like that. You can pick up this one instead from Amazon!

This mask is made of a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that feels comfortable on the face. It’s a number one bestseller at Amazon with over 1,600 reviews, and while you may have never considered one before, now could be the time to pick one (or a few) up. It comes in over 35 fun designs — which is especially great for the future when you can repurpose it as anything from a headband to a neckerchief. Bonus points? It provides sun protection!

Remember that a cloth mask especially is not a substitute for social-distancing. The CDC still recommends maintaining a six-foot distance between yourself and anyone you’re not already in contact with back at home. Other things to remember include not touching your face, even with the mask on, washing the mask before reusing it and washing your hands often — and for 20 seconds at a time. No soap? Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol!

Please also remember that cloth masks should not be placed on anyone age two or younger, anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Care for yourself, care for others!

See more tips and information from the CDC here.

