5 Non-Contact Thermometers You Can Grab on Amazon for Fast Results

We’re in the middle of a very weird time of year right now. There is so much craziness happening all around us, keeping us inside and monitoring our health closely, but now that spring allergy season has arrived, the confusion is amplified. Are we sick or is there just a little too much pollen outside?

One way to tell if your feverish feelings are actually a sign of something bigger is, of course, a thermometer. But right now, we want to keep our regular thermometers tucked away in the medicine cabinet. We want to trade them for something better: non-contact thermometers. Non-contact thermometers use infrared energy to detect thermal radiation. Basically you can point them from a distance, having no actual contact with a sick person (or contaminating the thermometer), and receive a fast and accurate reading. Most deliver readings in as little as one second! Need one for yourself? Check out our five picks, all available at Amazon! As usual, a reminder not to overbuy — as many are currently clamoring to get their hands on this item.

AuKing Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Gun

This thermometer has an ergonomic handle and easy-to-read screen, and shoppers say it’s so simple to use!

Get the AuKing Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer Gun for just $70 at Amazon! Get it as early as May 6, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

RabTig Forehead and Ear Thermometer

This clinically-tested thermometer lets you track up to 32 readings so you can see what is hopefully day-to-day improvement, and it has a mute mode so as not to wake up a sleeping child!

Get the RabTig Forehead and Ear Thermometer (originally $190) for just $160 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Techip Thermometer

This ultra-fast thermometer lets you take someone’s temperature from either their forehead or ear and shoppers say it does not disappoint!

Get the Techip Thermometer for just $76 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as May 12, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Nubee Body Medical Infrared Thermometer

This thermometer has a backlit LED screen for nighttime use and can easily switch between Fahrenheit and Celsius!

Get the Nubee Body Medical Infrared Thermometer for just $80 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 13, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

PPY Infrared Thermometer

This all-ages thermometer is small but powerful, and most importantly, reliable!

Get the PPY Infrared Thermometer for just $97 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as April 10, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

