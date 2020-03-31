Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Cleansing our hands never felt like such a privilege until this year. We understood it was important and that it was always there for us, but never before have we relied on the task so heavily to keep ourselves and everyone else healthy. The CDC says that washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time is an effective way to kill germs, but what about when you don’t have immediate access to either?

Whether you’re making an absolutely essential trip outdoors or maybe you’re dealing with badly-timed plumbing issues, having a waterless, no-rinse option to cleanse your skin is a must…but sanitizing products are hard to come by these days. That’s why we’re on the case every single day to find more in stock. Check out what we found below!