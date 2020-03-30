Soothe Your Dry Hands With This Hemp-Infused Sanitizer (70% Alcohol!)

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Hand sanitizer is pretty hard to come by these days, and when we do find some, the first thing we do is check the ingredients. While alcohol-free hand sanitizers are helpful for certain things, when it comes to fighting viruses, they’re not what we need in our back pocket!

The CDC recommends that if you’re using a sanitizer, especially during this uneasy time, you’ll need to use once with at least 60% alcohol for it to be effective at killing those harmful germs and bacteria. The problem is, the more alcohol you pour into a product, the worse it is for your skin — especially if your hands were already on the dry side. Cracked knuckles, redness, uneven texture…it can be rough — literally. Luckily, these are all things Whispr’s hemp-infused hand sanitizer won’t stand for!

Get the Hemp-Infused Hand Sanitizer (originally $29) for just $22 with code SMARTER25 at Whispr with free shipping! Also available in multi-packs.

We were immediately relieved to see this Whispr sanitizer met the CDC’s requirements with 70% ethyl alcohol in its ingredients. It’s lab-tested and meets the FDA healthcare personnel hand-wash criteria, and it claims to eliminate germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds!

Now that we can check off the “musts” of our ingredient checklist, we need to get into all of the other goodness inside — because this product could just be any other rub-your-hands-until-they’re-raw sanitizer without it. Most notably, this sanitizer is infused with 50% CBD and 50% CBG so it’s ultra-soothing and anti-inflammatory, along with being anti-bacterial. Consider these, along with the antioxidants, neuroprotectants and fatty acids, and your skin actually may come out softer than ever before!

Reviewers are already so obsessed with this new product, saying it’s the only one that “doesn’t leave your hands dry,” and instead “genuinely leaves [their] skin moisturized and healthy.” They say it’s an “essential” and that they won’t leave home without it. “This is a product I trust to use on myself and my family,” one shopper said, which massively warmed our heart. Another little thing we love to see, on top of all of that? This sanitizer even smells “amazing.”

If you’re also looking for sanitizers for your whole family or stay-at-home crew, there are options to buy in multi-packs. There’s a 2-pack, a 3-pack, a 5-pack and even a 10-pack, and yes, the more you buy, the more you save!

Another thing we love about Whispr — yes, there’s even more — is that the company has a 30-day guarantee. If for any reason you’re not satisfied with this hand sanitizer, the company promises a refund within 30 days. It’s nice having that reassurance, but mostly, we’re just looking forward to finding that satisfaction from first sanitization!

