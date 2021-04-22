Cloud-Like Pillow Bags Are Going Viral — Get In on the Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve owned many different types of bags throughout our lives. Crossbodies, clutches, carryalls, totes, shoulder bags, backpacks, belt bags, tiny purses etc. Sometimes they’re simple and sleek, sometimes they’re covered in a floral print or a monogram, sometimes they sparkle and sometimes they’re totally clear. We never know when the next bag trend is going to pop up — and how hard we’re going to fall in love with it!

One bag trend that’s blowing up right now is the cloud-like pillow bag. We’re talking puffy, squishy, bubbly, slouchy silhouettes and materials. They have a childlike sense of playfulness to them, but when done right, they have a total air of elegance to them as well. We can see why all of the top stars are carrying them around!

Get the JW PEI Gabbi Bag for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bag on Amazon is a great way to get the look without spending hundreds on a designer purse. it looks just as gorgeous as its pricier counterparts, and it’s even animal- and eco-friendly since it’s made with 100% vegan leather and recycled plastic. Regardless of how a fashion trend looks, it earns so many more points with Us when we find out it’s sustainable!

This handbag’s carry handle is softened with scrunched-up faux leather, while the main body takes on a slouchier look. It still maintains its structure, however, thanks to reinforced sides and bottom paneling. This is easily the type of bag that will be an important part of your outfit — not just something you carry around for convenience (though obviously it works for that too)!

You can grab the Gabbi bag in beige, light purple or light yellow, but if you’d like to explore more pillow bag options, we’ve got you. We picked out some more we love, all for under $50, so you can hop on this trend ASAP!

This dumpling-style KingTo bag will have all of your friends wondering where you got it!

This croissant pouch bag by The Drop looks so soft, we could probably use it as an actual pillow!

If you’re looking for a tote style, this nearly weightless FUEL tote is bright, bold and reminds Us of a puffer jacket!

The chain on this XPR ruched dumpling bag is cooler than cool (ice cold!).

We were already completely obsessed with the exaggerated tie handle on this Beauty Yaya cloud bag, but finding out there was also a crossbody strap sealed the deal!

