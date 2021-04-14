21 Stunning Dresses That Will Make You Feel Like a Summer Goddess

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can all agree that dresses are magical. There is just something about putting on a great dress that feels transformational. We feel like we can do anything when we’re wearing a dress we love — honestly, we feel like goddesses!

Need some more dresses in your wardrobe that make you feel fabulous? Of course you do — who would say no to that? We’ve picked out 21 for you to look through that can help bring out those glamorous, all-powerful vibes. Check them out below!

21 Goddess-Worthy Dresses

Maxi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking to make a statement? This deep V neck maxi dress (with pockets!) practically guarantees that you’ll leave others totally speechless!

2. We Also Love: This strapless Yidarton dress is a number one bestseller with glowing reviews for a reason!

3. We Can’t Forget: How about this Maaji summertime stunner from Anthropologie? Yes, please!

Midi Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This R.Viviomos dress is serving up modern Bridgerton vibes and we’re obviously here for it!

5. We Also Love: This Verdusa dress is all about elegance. We want to twirl around in it!

6. We Can’t Forget: Let’s get some of that leopard love going with this boho-chic BTFBM dress!

Mini Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This puff-sleeve The Drop dress comes from one of Grace Atwood’s ever-popular collections!

8. We Also Love: You can’t go wrong with a simple slip dress, as this Free People piece from Revolve clearly proves!

9. We Can’t Forget: The ruffled chiffon layers of this Miessial dress make Us feel like we could float up, up and away!

Party Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This sequin Verdusa dress called, and it’s so ready to help you sparkle inside and out!

11. We Also Love: This PRETTYGARDEN halter dress would be perfect for attending a spring or summer wedding!

12. We Can’t Forget: Ready to turn some heads? This ruby-red LNL skater dress from Nordstrom can definitely help with that!

Bridal Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This lace Bdcoco dress proves you don’t need to put a huge dent in your wallet to be a gorgeous bride!

14. We Also Love: Minimony or micro-wedding? Bridal shower? This little white Romwe dress is a fantastic fashion pick!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Callahan dress looks purely angelic. Simple as that.

Vacation Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This pinziko dress starts off simple, but the curved, fringe hem is going to be what draws in the many, many compliments you’ll receive!

17. We Also Love: This two-piece Angashion dress set is pretty in every pattern, but the lemon print really makes things feel summery and fresh!

18. We Can’t Forget: Match the sunrise at the beach in this beautiful tie-dye Madewell dress!

Floral Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: The tiny floral print on this BerryGo wrap dress is all kinds of cute, just like how the dress itself is all kinds of flattering!

20. We Also Love: This button-front Milumia dress has been a top pick of ours for a long time!

21. We Can’t Forget: There is a rose pattern embossed all over this Lulus cowl slip dress and we can’t stop staring!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!