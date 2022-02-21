These ‘Clueless’ Crocs Are a Can’t-Miss Exclusive at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re totally buggin’ right now! 2022 just blessed us with one of the best new fashion releases, and it’s giving Us major ‘90s nostalgia. Zappos and Crocs have teamed up to create an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the 1995 classic, Clueless, and we want everyone we know to get in on this. Rollin’ with the homies!

A couple of picks from this collection are already sold out, but luckily, the pair that caught our eye is still in stock. These slides are inspired by Brittany Murphy’s iconic character, Tai, and we need them on our feet right now!

Get the Zappos x Crocs Clueless Exclusive: ‘The Tai’ Classic Slide for just $35 at Zappos! Free shipping!

You’d think these slip-on shoes would be expensive, but ugh, as if! They’re way affordable, and Zappos offering fast, free shipping is always a welcome bonus. These slides are super lightweight and flexible, made with a foam footbed and and perforated single-band uppers. And they’re anything but a Monet — they’re just as beautiful up close as they are from afar! Okay, we’ll stop with the Clueless quotes. Maybe.

These slides come already outfitted with two charms: one pearlescent bead and one safety pin. The perforations leave room for plenty of other fun Jibbitz™ charms too. You can further customize them with whatever you want! Zappos has plenty of charms.

These Tai slides come in the prettiest powder blue shade called Way-Chill Mineral Blue. It’s a pretty shade for winter if you’re rocking them with socks, but it’ll fit right in as you relax poolside over the summer as well. We know we would keep these beauties ready to go on the shoe rack no matter what time of year. Whether we’re heading out for the day or chilling at home, they’re essentials!

Another cool thing about these shoes is the box they come in. It’s covered in that famous yellow plaid print, as worn by Alicia Silverstone’s character, Cher Horowitz. We know we shouldn’t necessarily keep boxes around, but some are so nice and cute that we can’t help it. We can keep our Crocs safe in this one, or maybe use it to store keepsakes — like our old Clueless VHS tape!

We’re not sure how long these slides will be available, especially considering how cute they are, so we encourage you to shop fast! You don’t want to miss out. That would be way harsh, Tai.

Not your style? Shop more from Crocs here and check out the rest of the Clueless collection while it lasts — only at Zappos!

