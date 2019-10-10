This Top-Rated Coach Shoulder Bag Is on Sale at Macy’s for a Limited Time!





When a new season is upon Us, we like to take it as an opportunity to refresh our wardrobes. We’re swapping out our summer gear for cozy sweaters and comfy leggings, and we’re also taking the seasonal shift as an excuse to upgrade our everyday essentials.

If you are on the hunt for a new everyday work purse that can carry it all, we may have found just what you’re looking for. Want to learn more? It’s designer, it’s functional and it’s on sale! Does this purse sound too good to be true? Well, we’re here to assure you that this deal is definitely real.

See it: Get the Coach Legacy Jacquard Edie 31 Medium Shoulder Bag (originally $325) on sale at Macy’s for just $228, now through October 14, 2019!

Just one look at the Coach Edie Shoulder Bag has Us falling head over heels. It’s perfectly understated and sophisticated — a look that makes it perfect for the office. And right now, Macy’s has marked this purse down from $325 to just $228, which comes out to a 30% discount! Take advantage of this offer while you still can, because this deal will only be around for a limited time.

Shoppers that have picked this shoulder bag up have absolutely fallen in love with it, so much so that an overwhelming 97% of reviewers have rated it four stars or higher! That’s truly an impressive feat, and based off of the testimonials we understand why. Shoppers are calling this Coach purse their “favorite bag” and a “best purchase,” adding that they get “so many compliments on this purse.”

What shoppers are truly loving is the size and the functionality of the bag. It features a jacquard front panel that’s framed by genuine imported leather on either side of the bag. This design makes for a much lighter purse, as opposed to one made entirely out of leather. Reducing the weight you carry to work on a daily basis definitely allows for a more comfortable commute, and this bag is designed to lessen your load.

This Coach shoulder bag has three different compartments to help you organize all of your belongings for easy access. It comes in black and gold, as well as tan and gold, both of which are equally stunning. A small “Coach” logo gold metal detail is featured prominently on the front of this purse, and the classic tag that’s synonymous with the brand hangs off of the side.

Treat yourself to a major style upgrade and pick up the Coach Edie Shoulder Bag. If you’ve absolutely fallen in love with it, it’s definitely in your best interest to take advantage of this incredible sale price while you can!

