



Have you ever run out of stylish clothes to wear and need to create an ensemble out of just your wardrobe essentials? We’ve all been in this predicament before, and it’s not a fun one to be in! We always want to dress to impress — even on days when we’re wearing an outfit that might seem plain. So what are we to do?

The easiest way to turn a simple outfit into a stunning one is with accessories, of course! The right purse, belt or statement necklace can totally transform the vibe of any garment. But our favorite accessory to throw on when we want to elevate a basic look is a fabulous pair of shoes — and we’ve just discovered this pair of flats from Franco Sarto that are built for the job.

See it: Pick up a pair of the Franco Sarto Starland Flats (originally $89) on sale for just $80 from Macy’s! Don’t forget to use the code “GREAT” at checkout to get up to 40% off through October 14, 2019.

It’s safe to say we’re drooling over the Starland Flats from the Italian brand. They’re the perfectly chic shoe that can make even the most simple of outfits look utterly sophisticated. If you’re in need of a go-to flat that you can always count on to upgrade any look, this pair is one that we strongly suggest you add to your collection.

What’s more? These flats are already on sale, and for a limited time you can pick them up for an even lower price! Right now through October 14, 2019, you can score 40% off your total purchase when you buy two or more pairs of shoes, and 30% off when you buy one pair with the discount code “GREAT” at checkout. If you’ve already fallen in love with these Franco Sarto shoes, go ahead and take advantage of this offer while you can!

These shoes feature an elegant pointed toe, are designed in a slip-on style and are made with an imported leather upper. They also come outfitted with a slight 3/4 inch block heel that has a strip of metal detailing along the top of the rim. They come in eight different colors, and the shade of the metal detail varies depending on the pair that you choose.

There’s a color for everyone’s taste when it comes to these shoes, and we think that you’re going to fall in love with at least one of them — if not multiple! The black leather pair is timeless and ideal for everyday wear, the gold pair give off a downtown cool-girl vibe and the black and leopard print pair definitely suit the adventurous type. Our favorite color, though? The bold yellow croc pair — they are definitely not for the faint of heart!

Shoppers say that these Franco Sarto flats “fit comfortably from the first try” and that they “recommend them if you are on the go but want to look stylish.” When you’re in a rush and need to quickly level up your look, you can count on these shoes to get the job done.

Not the style that you’re looking for? Check out more shoes from Franco Sarto and shop the rest of the Macy’s Great Shoe Sale here!

